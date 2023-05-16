Apple Officially Trademarks ‘xrOS’ Using SF Pro Front and Case Styling

Apple has appeared to trademark the ‘xrOS’ term in New Zealand. This is the first time a trademark shows the term written in SF Pro front using the lowercase setting, like other Apple software.

The New Zealand trademark was discovered by Parker Ortolani. In a tweet, Ortolani states that Apple has trademarked the long-used term for its mixed reality headset software via a shell company. The trademark notes the proper xrOS case styling but is listed under Deep Dive LLC.

🚨 holy shit! Apple trademarked (via a shell corp) an "xrOS" word mark in SF Pro in New Zealand just last week pic.twitter.com/Ow274yyuBU — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) May 16, 2023

For quite a while, there was seemingly a debate of whether Apple would refer to its software as xrOS or ‘realityOS’. Last year, references to realityOS popped up on the App Store and Apple submitted filings to trademark the term for its new operating system. However, over time, it appeared as though Apple may have opted to use the xrOS internally as reports began to flood in.

As Ortolani notes, this appears to be the first time an official entity uses the case styling Apple is notorious for. Outside of reports, discovered uses of the operating system appeared as ‘XROS’. However, much like iOS, macOS, iPadOS, etc., Apple has a penchant for using lowercase alongside the uppercase ‘OS’.

Of course, that still leaves us knowing practically nothing about the software or the headset itself. Apple has long kept its AR/VR headset a secret and the operating system powering it is even more of a mystery.

Many believe that Apple will debut the headset at its Worldwide Developer Conference on June 5th. It’s believed the be running cutting-edge specs including 4K OLED displays, a dozen camera modules, eye-tracking and hand-tracking functionality. With that in mind, many claim that the headset may cost $3,000 USD (around $4,000 CAD).

Last week, it was reported that mass production of the headset isn’t expected to begin until September due to production delays. Once production fires up, analysts believe that the 2023 shipment forecast will be small, making the headset a niche product. An estimated 200,000 to 300,000 units are expected to ship this year.