Bell Insures Toronto Ultra Call of Duty Team for $1 Million Each

Bell has announced that it has insured each player of the Toronto Ultra Call of Duty team for up to $1 million. The company states that this is the first instance for the company as well as for any professional esports team in Canada.

Ahead of the Call of Duty League Major V Tournament this month, Bell has ensured that each of the five members of Toronto Ultra is covered in case of any accidents. This includes Tobias ‘Cleanx’ Juul Jonsson, Charlie ‘Hicksy’ Hicks, Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven, Joseph ‘Joee’ Pinnington, and Thomas ‘Scrap’ Ernst.

“Many of the world’s top athletes have insured their most prized body parts, including star baseball pitchers insuring their arms and soccer players insuring their legs,” a Bell spokesperson told iPhone in Canada. “By insuring esports players’ fingers up to $1 million each, Bell is reinforcing the legitimacy of esports as a professional sport and demonstrating the potential for growth and investment in the industry.”

Toronto Ultra is one of the core esports teams based in the city. It is owned by OverActive Media, alongside Toronto Defiant and MAD Lions. Bell has served as the official sponsor of the team. This year, Toronto Ultra won the Major III Championship.

“As a key strategic investor in OverActive Media, and founding partner of Toronto Ultra, Bell is committed to innovation by pushing the boundaries of sports sponsorship campaigns, and as Canada’s best gaming Internet provider for the second straight year.”

The Call of Duty League Major V Tournament kicks off on May 25th and runs until the 28th in Toronto. Ticket information can be found here with single-day admission still available.