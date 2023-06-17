Microsoft and Mercedes-Benz to Bring ChatGPT to the Car

Mercedes-Benz has partnered with Microsoft’s Azure and OpenAI to change the way drivers interact with their cars.

The collaboration will leverage Azure’s cloud computing capabilities and OpenAI’s artificial intelligence services, aiming to provide Mercedes-Benz drivers with a new way to talk with their vehicles, powered by the latest advanced AI models such as GPT-4 and GPT-3.5 powering the infamous ChatGPT.

The integration will allow vehicles to learn from drivers’ habits, preferences, and driving styles, and adapt accordingly to provide a more personalized driving experience. The fusion of AI and cloud technology will enable vehicles to be more responsive and proactive in assisting drivers, making each journey more enjoyable, safer, and stress-free.

Voice control will leverage the Azure OpenAI Service, integrating ChatGPT. Starting June 16, a beta program will be available to drivers in the United States, transforming the MBUX Voice Assistant’s “Hey Mercedes” feature into a more intuitive and conversational tool.

ChatGPT will facilitate more dynamic interactions, allowing drivers to engage with a voice assistant that comprehends voice commands and actively participates in interactive conversations. The voice assistant’s scope of tasks will also expand, offering comprehensive responses to a wide range of queries, whether about the destination, a recipe, or complex questions. ChatGPT is already impressive in what it can do, but should be equally impressive in the car.

The AI assistant will be able to handle follow-up questions and maintain contextual understanding, allowing complex queries and multi-turn conversations. You know, like when you want the answer to a coding question while driving, stuff like that.

Mercedes-Benz is also exploring the ChatGPT plugin ecosystem for potential third-party service integration. This feature could allow drivers to accomplish tasks such as restaurant reservations or movie ticket bookings through natural speech commands, elevating convenience and productivity on the road.

The beta program, set to last three months, invites Mercedes-Benz customers to become early adopters. Subsequent iterations of the MBUX Voice Assistant will likely incorporate insights gathered from the beta program and customer feedback, with customer privacy at the core of Mercedes-Benz’s commitment.

With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you get Siri and Google Assistant in the car. But ChatGPT should take this up to another level and third-party plugin integration will make it even better.