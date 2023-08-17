Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Film ‘Fingernails’ to Release November 3

Apple has given its upcoming romantic sci-fi film Fingernails a release date of November 3rd.

Following its run during Cannes Film Festival in 2022, Apple secured the streaming rights for the film. Fingernails is based on a futuristic world where couples are able to test themselves to determine whether true love exists between them. One skeptical woman decides to dive deeper into this technology, taking a job for one of the institutions.

“Anna and Ryan have found true love,” the official description reads. “It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir.”

The film stars Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, Luke Wilson, and Annie Murphy. Fingernails is written and directed by Christos Nikou. Producers include Nikou alongside Cate Blanchett, Coco Francini, and Andrew Upton.

Prior to its release on Apple TV+, Fingernails is slated to premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival in September. In fact, principal photography of the film took place in Toronto as well as Hamilton, Ontario.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month.