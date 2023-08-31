DoorDash Now Supporting Orders of Alchohol in Ontario Through LCBO Partnership

DoorDash Canada is partnering with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) to provide Ontario customers with same-day delivery of alcohol to those within the legal drinking age.

Via a press release, DoorDash Canada states its intentions are to expand this LCBO partnership to reach almost “70 percent of the Ontario population with inventory from over 300 LCBO stores.”

DoorDash Canada is ensuring that Ontario customers can access in-store pricing and are able to take advantage of $0 delivery fees when applicable. In addition, DoorDash Canada is offering $0 delivery fees and service fees on the first LCBO order over $40.00 at participating stores.

“Ontario-residents can now have their favourite local or international beer, wine, and spirits from the LCBO delivered straight to their doorstep,” Shilpa Arora, general manager at DoorDash Canada, said. “We’re proud to bring this convenience to Ontario’s fingertips, and to uphold our responsibility through industry-leading alcohol delivery safety features.”

There are a number of safety features in place in order to ensure DoorDash is abiding by Ontario law. For instance, all deliveries are to be completed by a Smart Serve certified driver. A two-step authentication process is enabled to allow DoorDash to verify IDs prior to alcohol being delivered.

Ontario customers must upload a photo of a valid ID in order to check the validity of the ID prior to the first purchase. Once it’s ensured the customer is of the legal drinking age, the customer can complete their first order. However, IDs are physically checked upon the delivery of every order by the DoorDash driver. They’ll also scan it with the DoorDash app to help verify the legal drinking age. Drivers will also check for intoxication. Once all is verified, the order can be successfully completed.

The DoorDash app is available on Android, iOS and on a browser.