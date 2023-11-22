Apple’s New ‘Fuzzy Feelings’ Holiday Film Showcasese Stop Motion, Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple has debuted its new ‘Fuzzy Feelings’ film, just in time for the holidays. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max and edited on MacBook Air, it highlights the process of making a stop-motion film.

The Fuzzy Feelings film is just shy of four minutes long. The holiday film is focused on a woman creating a stop-motion project during her downtime outside of her office job. The stop-motion film focuses on the woman’s grumpy, older boss. After being scolded for being late and handed last-minute work, the woman depicts her boss being run over by a car and electrocuted in her stop-motion film.

However, after seeing her boss outside of the office, the woman has a change of heart. Instead, she changes the film to be a bit more positive and heartwarming. “Creativity has the power to change the way we see each other and the world. Sometimes, seeing things through a new lens can make all the difference,” the video’s description reads.

Check out the full Fuzzy Feelings film:

On top of sharing the Fuzzy Feelings film, Apple released a short one-minute behind-the-scenes video. This focuses on the creation of the stop-motion aspects. We get a brief look at how the talented artists created the sets, characters, etc.

On top of that, we also see a bit more of the filming and editing process. Apple’s ‘Shot on iPhone’ production is always impressive, no matter how many additional bells and whistles go into it. Naturally, the additional rigs, lights, and lenses, won’t be commonly found in everyone’s home. However, it is still quite the showcase of what the iPhone 15 Pro Max and MacBook Air can achieve.