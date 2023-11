Staples Canada’s Black Friday promotion begins online on November 23rd and in-store on November 24th. The company is offering a number of great tech devices at a sizeable discount while quantities last.

If you’re in need of a new MacBook, iPad, laptop, or printer, Staples Canada has an option for you. Best of all, the company is including free next-day deliveries on all orders over $35. Same-day delivery is also available via Instacart and DoorDash. Free two-hour in-store and curbside pickup is also available.

Take a look at Staples Canada’s Black Friday sale:

Staples Canada is also extending its Holiday Return Policy. Purchases made between November 1st and December 24th, 2023, can be refunded or exchanged until January 14, 2024.