Apple Journal App Now Available as Part of iOS 17.2 Update

Apple has launched its Journal app, enabling users to write and reflect on everyday moments.

The Journal app is designed to focus on the well-being of the user. It aims to inspire users to capture and write about everyday moments and special occasions. Users can integrate photos, videos, audio recordings, locations, and more into the Journal app. The Journal app offers on-device machine learning. Through the use of this, the app can provide private and personalized suggestions to inspire new entries.

Third-party journaling apps can also suggest moments to write about thanks to the new Journaling Suggestions API, available via iOS 17.2.

“We are excited to bring the benefits of journaling to more people,” Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing says in a press release. “Journal makes it easy to preserve rich and powerful memories and practice gratitude by intelligently curating information that is personal to the user, right from their iPhone. And we’re making it possible for other journaling apps to offer the same personalized suggestions while maintaining the highest level of privacy.”

When using the Journal app, users can browse and add content ranging from photos to videos, and beyond. Even content such as music and podcasts can be added to the Journal app while writing about it. Additionally, Apple offers the ability to browse and view past entries, bookmark them, and filter through them for details like photos, workouts, and places. Users can also schedule a time to create their entries to be more consistent.

Thanks to the Suggestions integration, Apple’s Journal app can curate personalized suggestions. These can help inspire users to write about moments like places they’ve visited, songs they’ve played recently, and more. Users can control the content that appears in Suggestions and can create entries with Suggestions they choose while ignoring others. Journaling Suggestions API adds even more curation from third-party devs, adding additional prompts.

Finally, Apple ensures that Journal is built with the same level of privacy as its other homebrewed apps. When an iPhone is locked with a passcode, the Journal app entries are encoded. Users can also set up a second authentication, and lock the app with their device passcode, Face ID or Touch ID. Additionally, all Journal entries are end-to-end encrypted when stored in iCloud.