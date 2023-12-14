STACKTV Now Available on the Bell Fibe TV App for $10

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

Starting this week, Corus Entertainment’s STACKTV is now available via the Bell Fibe TV app. All Fibe TV app customers are able to add STACKTV to their subscription for $10/month.

For the uninitiated, STACKTV is Corus’ live and on-demand network platform. 16 of Canada’s top TV networks are unified under one banner, giving subscribers easy access to a wide array of content. STACKTV includes access to Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior.

Originally, STACKTV was available only on Prime Video,  Rogers Ignite TV, Ignite SmartStream and FuboTV. The introduction of STACKTV onto Bell’s Fibe TV app opens access to a new assortment of customers.

“We’re thrilled to build upon our relationship with Bell, delivering STACKTV’s vast library of content to a wider audience and allowing us to provide an exceptional entertainment experience to even more households in Canada,” Drew Robinson, Vice President, Content Distribution, Corus Entertainment says in a press release. “We are proud of the value STACKTV brings to both subscribers and our partners and are looking forward to continued growth and success.”

To add STACKTV to the Bell Fibe TV app, existing customers in Ontario and Quebec can visit the Bell website for more information. New customers can add STACKTV to their package at the time of ordering.

STACKTV offers access to series such as Rick and Morty, Survivor, Holiday Baking Championship, Border Security, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

WhatsApp Debuts ‘Pinned Messages’ Feature

Meta’s WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature for its users this week. On Tuesday, WhatsApp introduced 'Pinned Messages.' This new feature enables users to pin important messages at the top of a chat, ensuring that critical information remains readily accessible. Pinned Messages are expected to be particularly beneficial in group chats, where tracking important messages...
John Quintet
14 hours ago

Apple’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Earns 12 Critics Choice Nods

"Killers of the Flower Moon,” backed by Apple, has made a significant impact at the Critics Choice Awards with 12 nominations. The film, which was released in theatres on October 20, 2023, is now a prominent contender in numerous categories. Leonardo DiCaprio is in the running for Best Actor, and Lily Gladstone for Best Actress,...
John Quintet
15 hours ago

Apple Debuts Standalone USB-C AirPods Pro Case in Canada

Apple has expanded its accessory offerings with the introduction of a standalone USB-C MagSafe charging case for the AirPods Pro 2. Previously available only with the purchase of AirPods Pro 2, the standalone case is now being sold for $129 in Canada via the online Apple Store. Customers can expect deliveries in the first week...
Austin Blake
16 hours ago