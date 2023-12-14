STACKTV Now Available on the Bell Fibe TV App for $10

Starting this week, Corus Entertainment’s STACKTV is now available via the Bell Fibe TV app. All Fibe TV app customers are able to add STACKTV to their subscription for $10/month.

For the uninitiated, STACKTV is Corus’ live and on-demand network platform. 16 of Canada’s top TV networks are unified under one banner, giving subscribers easy access to a wide array of content. STACKTV includes access to Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, Cartoon Network, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior.

Originally, STACKTV was available only on Prime Video, Rogers Ignite TV, Ignite SmartStream and FuboTV. The introduction of STACKTV onto Bell’s Fibe TV app opens access to a new assortment of customers.

“We’re thrilled to build upon our relationship with Bell, delivering STACKTV’s vast library of content to a wider audience and allowing us to provide an exceptional entertainment experience to even more households in Canada,” Drew Robinson, Vice President, Content Distribution, Corus Entertainment says in a press release. “We are proud of the value STACKTV brings to both subscribers and our partners and are looking forward to continued growth and success.”

To add STACKTV to the Bell Fibe TV app, existing customers in Ontario and Quebec can visit the Bell website for more information. New customers can add STACKTV to their package at the time of ordering.

STACKTV offers access to series such as Rick and Morty, Survivor, Holiday Baking Championship, Border Security, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.