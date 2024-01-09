Nanoleaf Showcases its Modular Skylight and Three Matter-Compatible Lights at CES 2024

Toronto-based smart light company Nanoleaf has revealed a series of new products and software during CES 2024. This includes the previously announced Skylight, which is now available for preorder.

Skylight

Nanoleaf is continuing to expand its catalogue, heading into 2024. The arrival of its modular ceiling light dubbed Skylight, comes after the lighting array was previously teased during Nanoleaf Live in 2023. Skylight is a flush-mounted ceiling light with a modern and modular design. It incorporates a diffused multi-point lighting system creating a soft and natural light within the home.

Users can adjust its colours and Scenes, including ‘Gentle Rain’ and ‘Sun Shower’, setting the appropriate atmosphere throughout the day. In addition, Skylight can support adjusted lighting throughout the day, automated for routines. This includes gentle sunrise lighting as you wake up or a calming transition to blue lighting during the evening. With Schedules, users can set even more automation, including when the lights turn on and off. Remote access is also available, letting users turn the lights on or off, adding security when away from the home.

Skylight is comprised of one hard-wired square. Users then have the option to add up to 100 additional squares across their ceiling. They can then create their designs, patterns, and layouts across their home. Each square can render 1,400 lumens with an expected lifespan of 25,000 hours.

A three-pack Skylight set is available to preorder now for $349.99 in Canada. Each Expansion Pack is available for $99.99. Nanoleaf Skylight is expected to begin shipping in “late January 2024.”

Nanoleaf Essential Indoor and Outdoor

Nanoleaf revealed three new colour-changing Matter-enabled lights. During CES 2024, Nanoleaf detailed its Smart Multicolor Lightstrip (Indoor), Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights and Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights. The latter two are the first-ever outdoor lighting products under the Essentials Matter lineup. They can be placed across backyards, patios, and gardens from summer to winter.

With Nanoleaf expanding its Essentials Matter line for the outdoors, users can set up lighting arrays and control them alongside all other products. This includes setting various animations, colour patterns, and more. The new lights also come with a new collection of preset lighting Scenes, adding to the thousands that are already available in the Nanoleaf app.

The Smart Multicolor Lightstrip (Indoor), Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights and Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights will all be available later this spring, Nanoleaf confirms. Pricing has yet to be disclosed.

Nanoleaf Orchestrator

Aside from new products, Nanoleaf revealed its Orchestrator software. The innovation connects directly to the user’s computer sound source, isolating the response to your device. It then can render an accurate real-time audio-visual experience across compatible lighting. Orchestrator can analyze the beats and rhythm of the user’s personal playlists and favourite songs. It’s all done via the software’s advanced “Smarter” tech, creating a personalized light show. Users can also create their light shows by customizing unique pallets and effects.

Nanoleaf Orchestrator is compatible with the Nanoleaf Desktop app and any music streaming service, including Spotify and Apple Music. The software is expected to launch in the spring of 2024.