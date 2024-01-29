Apple Reveals New Apple Arcade Arrivals for Febrauary 2024

Apple has announced the new arrivals and updates Apple Arcade subscribers can look forward to in February 2024.

Starting on February 1st, Apple Arcade will recieve two new games including BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team and Words in Progress. There are also a variety of updates due for currently available games on Apple Arcade as well.

BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team is a 3v3 online shooter with several heroes available to choose from. Developed by Oh BiBi, the game is set in a sci-fi universe where each character is based on a animal. This includes Clyde the cat, Nyx the owl, a warthog named Rusty, and more. Players will step into the arena, controlling a BEAST, a mechanized piece of armour while fighting to win. The game offers many different game modes including Payload, Crystal Rush, and Free For All.

The second major title coming to Apple Arcade is Words in Progress. Players must combine the available seven letters on screen to form words, removing them from their vertical position. New words then take up a row. Players are encouraged to aim for high scores and survive for as long as possible. Dutch developer Gamious includes serveral modes such as Endless mode, Practice mode, and Multiplayer mode.

Apple Arcade updates for February include:

Introduces new "Tiny Dinos" hoops category.

Discover the new cozy winter tempo track and rebalances to Classic mode with new ranks.

Iconic Japanese techno-pop track Rydeen is added. Cirno's Perfect Math Class, Mezase Pokémon Master, GeGeGe no Kitaro, O Vreneli, and Sacred Ruin are also available.

A limited-time Valentine's Day event begins this week.

A major updates dubbed Asters arrives. Players earn Rare Books including Shakespeare's Sonnets and Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, and more.

Permission to Dance by BTS, Tubthumping by Chumbawamba, and Open Your Heart from Sonic Adventure are available, as well as a new Super Monkey Ball costume pack.

Players can check out the Turbo Tidal Chase event.

10 new collectible sets and the new Slingshot mini-game have been added. Players can also choose between three items when shopping at the Village Store.

Apple Arcade adds new gaming titles to its $8.99 monthly subscription service each month. With an active subscription, players gain unlimited access to the growing catalogue of games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.