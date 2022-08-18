CBC News Releases Final iPhone App Update for iOS 11, iOS 12 and iOS 13

CBC News for iPhone has released its last app update for users of iOS 11, iOS 12 and iOS 13.

The update pushed out on Wednesday says despite the final release for these older versions of iOS, the CBC News app will still work on older devices.

“For the latest features and best experience, please update to iOS 14 or higher,” says the public broadcaster.

This change is a requirement by Apple made last April, as all iPhone and iPad apps hitting the App Store must be built using Xcode 12 and the iOS 14 SDK or later.

iOS 11 was released in 2017, iOS 12 was released the next year and iOS 13 was released in 2019. The oldest device that runs iOS 11 and iOS 12 is the classic iPhone 5S (from 2013!), but support for the latter was dropped in iOS 13.

iOS 14 was released in 2020 and the oldest supported device is the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus from 2015.

Apple is set to launch iOS 16 in September, likely to coincide with its new iPhone 14 smartphones. The company is rumoured to hold an event on September 7 to announce new iPhone 14 models.

Back in June, CBC News for iOS was updated to match your text size settings on your iPhone.

Click here to download CBC News for iOS in the App Store.