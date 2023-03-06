Apple TV+ Series Severance Wins ‘Best New Series’ at WGA Awards

Apple TV+ original series Severance got a fair amount of recognition at the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards.

The hit thriller series, which sees Adam Scott play a man whose memories are surgically divided between work and his personal life, has seen a ton of critical acclaim. Since debuting in February 2022, Severance has gone on to win awards such as ‘Best Directing in a Streaming Series’ at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards and 14 Emmy Award nominations.

At this year’s WGA Awards, Severance was nominated for three categories. The series created by Dan Erickson with Ben Stiller attached as a director received nominations for ‘Drama Series’, ‘New Series’, and ‘Episodic Drama’. Out of the three major categories, Severance walked away with two awards.

The first award was given in the ‘Drama Series’ category where the series went up against the likes of Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, and Yellowjackets. In the second category, ‘New Series’, Severance won against Abbot Elementary, Andor, Bad Sisters, and The Bear. As for ‘Episodic Drama’, AMC’s Better Call Saul snagged to the award away from Apple’s series.

Severance has also seen a lot of reception from viewers. It’s become a marquee series for Apple TV+. Upon the conclusion of Season One, Apple greenlit a second season of the series. Production on the follow-up season quickly began late last year.

Severance stars Scott alongside Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, and Dichen Lachman.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $5.99/month.