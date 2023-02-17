First Two Episodes of Hello Tomorrow! Available to Stream on Apple TV+

Apple original series Hello Tomorrow! has debuted on Apple TV+. The first two episodes of the sci-fi drama series are available to stream in Canada.

Hello Tomorrow! is described as a retrofuturistic dramedy series, starring Emmy award-winning actor Billy Crudup. It focuses on an alternate reality set in the 1950s. The series follows a group of travelling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Crudup plays Jack Billings, the inspired pseudo-leader of the troupe, who often fantasizes about a brighter tomorrow.

Alongside Crudup, Hello Tomorrow! features an ensemble cast comprising of Nicholas Podany, who plays Joey Shorter. Podany’s character falls under a protege archetype, who is learning along the way under Billings. Additional cast members include Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood, Dewshane Williams, Jacki Weaver, Alison Pill, and Matthew Maher.

The series is created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen who, after Apple greenlit the project in 2021, co-wrote the series as well. Amit and Jansen are also credited as co-producing producing the series alongside Crudup, Jonathan Entwistle, Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein’s Mortal Media. Entwistle has been tapped to direct all 10 episodes of the series.

Crudup and Apple’s relationship has gone back since 2019 as the actor stars as Cory Ellison on The Morning Show. The Emmy award-winning series has run for two seasons with Crudup maintaining a top-billing role alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The first two episodes of Hello Tomorrow! are available to stream now. The remaining eight episodes will launch weekly every Friday on Apple TV+ until its season finale on April 7th, 2023.