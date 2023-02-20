Team17 USA’s Farmside Available on Apple Arcade

Farming simulator Farmside is now available to play on Apple Arcade. Developed by Team17 USA, Farmside can be accessed and played at no additional cost for Apple Arcade subscribers.

Farmside harkens back to iconic farming simulator games like Stardew Valley. As the player, you find an inheritance letter from your grandfather regarding a farm on Nemo Island. Deciding to ditch the city life, you travel to Nemo Island to being from scratch.

Players can create and customize their dream farm. The game sees players building and decorating their farms, placing crops, and tending to their land. Players will need to water their crops, cook, and more. In Farmside, animals like chickens, cows, etc. can be used to produce agricultural products. Orders from the townsfolk will need to be fulfilled to progress through the game.

In order to fully tailor a customized experience, players can change the colour of their barn and home. Players can dress and customize their avatars and unlock “hundreds of unique decorations.”

In addition to Farmside, Apple Arcade is introducing the following content for other titles.

PAC-MAN Party Royale — Introduces the brand-new single-player Adventure Mode.

SpongeBob SolitairePants — Adds 25 new Quest levels and six all-new decks.

Sonic Dash+ — Check out the new character Unicorn Cream.

Fallen Knight — The story continues after the end of the Rebellion of the Fallen chapter. This update brings new content in the form of Episode 2, a new Boss, and new upgrades and skills to unlock.

Apple Arcade is available in Canada for $5.99 per month. It offers over 200 titles to play, all without ads or in-game purchases. Games can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.