Back to School Cellphone Deals 2022 Launch at Costco: Save on Apple, Samsung, Google

30 mins ago

Costco Canada has launched its back-to-school cellphone deals for 2022, offering up to $250 in Costco gift cards with select smartphone purchases.

The back-to-school savings are available from today, August 11 to August 22, 2022. Apple’s latest iPhone 13 is on sale, along with other smartphones from Samsung. Check out the savings below, if you’re ready to sign up on a two-year term…

Apple

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB (Rogers): save $400 + $250 Costco gift card on Upfront Edge
  • iPhone 13 128GB (Fido): save $365 + $150 Costco gift card
  • iPhone 12: $200 Costco gift card
  • iPhone 11 64GB (Virgin Plus): save $360 + $150 Costco gift card with Sweet Pay

Samsung

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB (Bell): save $584 + $150 Costco gift card with SmartPay
  • Samsung Galaxy S22: $200 Costco gift card

Google

For Costco members, smartphone purchases include a free set of wireless earbuds and a car charger. You’ll need to visit a Costco wireless kiosk to get these smartphone savings.

