Bell Launches 3 Gigabit Internet Speeds, Expands 5G+ in Atlantic Canada

Bell announced on Tuesday it has launched Gigabit Fibe 3.0 service and 5G+ mobile speeds in select areas of Atlantic Canada.

Gigabit Fibe 3.0 offers symmetrical download and upload speeds of 3 gigabits per second, now available in Fredericton and Moncton, New Brunswick.

“As a leader at Bell and a Nova Scotian, I am excited that our advanced services and technologies are now available for customers across the Atlantic region. Enjoying content at home or on the go is now even better for Atlantic Canadians, allowing them to do more of what they want online, even faster,” said Glen LeBlanc, Bell CFO and Vice Chair Atlantic in a statement.

Bell says Gigabit Fibe 3.0 includes the Giga Hub with Wi-Fi 6E, which offers the next generation of Wi-Fi on compatible devices.

As for Bell’s faster 5G+ wireless service, it has expanded today in Atlantic Canada, now available in:

Moncton and Riverview in New Brunswick

St John’s, Mount Pearl, Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s and Paradise in Newfoundland and Labrador

Halifax Regional Municipality in Nova Scotia

The 5G+ network requires a compatible 5G+ device and cellphone plan, with Bell noting these speeds are now 50% faster than before in Halifax.