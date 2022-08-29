Bell MTS Rolling Out Pure Fibre Internet to Over 6,500 Locations

Bell MTS announced on Monday it has expanded its pure fibre internet rollout to seven more communities, connecting 6,500 new locations beginning this fall in Blumenort, Ile des Chênes, Landmark, Matlock, St. Adolphe, Stony Mountain and Winnipeg Beach.

Fibre internet from Bell MTS offers up to 1.5 Gbps download speeds and access to services including Gigabit Fibe Internet, Whole Home Wi-Fi and Fibe TV.

“At Bell MTS, we are proud to be expanding the deployment of our faster, more climate-resilient fibre networks in rural Manitoba, enabling brand new economic opportunities for both businesses and consumers in 7 more communities across the province. Today’s announcement builds on our industry-leading capital expenditure plan to connect more Manitobans in communities large and small with the best network technology available to communicate, learn, travel and stay informed,” said Ryan Klassen, Vice Chair of Bell MTS & Western Canada, in a statement.

Bell MTS is also close to completing its fibre network builds in Altona, Plum Coulee, Emerson and Morris. By the end of this year, roughly 4,500 new locations in the Pembina Valley will also get pure fibre internet.

All of these updates are part of Bell’s capital expenditure acceleration program, aimed at expanding broadband, 5G and wireless home internet networks, with nearly $5 billion invested in 2022 alone, it says.