Bell, Virgin Plus Black Friday Deals 2022 Now Available

Black Friday deals keep coming earlier and earlier, and savings from Bell and its flanker brand Virgin Plus are now available, offering a variety of discounts on smartphones, plans and more.
“The Bell Black Friday Event is on,” says the telecom. “Get on Canada’s best 5G network and get our lowest prices of the season on select phones and rate plans.”
Check out the deals shared on the Bell and Virgin Mobile website below…
Bell Black Friday Deals 2022
- Save $10/month for 15 months on Essential and Ultimate plans
- $60/15GB Promo 15 plan: available with SmartPay or bring your own phone
- Save extra $50 when shopping online (credit for Connection Service Fee)
- iPhone 13 from $20/month with $0 down over 24 months on SmartPay
- iPhone 12 from $17.08/month with $0 down over 24 months on SmartPay
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from $1/month with $0 down over 24 months on SmartPay
- Samsung Galaxy S22 from $10.46/month with $0 down over 24 months on SmartPay
- Google Pixel 7 Pro from $22.05/month with $0 down over 24 months on SmartPay
- Up to $700 credit when trading in your old phone
- Save up to 50% on Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro when you buy select Samsung phones
- Up to 50% off accessories
- 24 months of Crave Mobile free when activating or upgrading to new unlimited Ultimate plans
Virgin Plus Black Friday Deals 2022
“The sweetest deals of the year are here,” says Virgin Plus, noting offers end on November 27, 2022.
- $50/20GB online exclusive plan
- iPhone 13 for $0 down with Sweet Pay
- 50% off unlimited internet on 50 Mbps Unlimited Internet Plan
- Up to 70% off on select Samsung phones with Sweet Pay
- Shop online and save $50 connection service fee
- Get up to $700 with trade-in of your old device
- Refer a friend and get $50 bill credit
Other articles in the category: Bell
Public Mobile, Chatr, Lucky Mobile Offering Up to 12GB Data Bonuses
The prepaid brands from Rogers, Telus and Bell are offering up data bonuses right now, for a limited time. Telus-owned Public Mobile says a 12GB bonus for the next 12 months is available for activations on plans priced $40 per month or higher. You need to use the code ‘12MONTHS12GB’ to get the free bonus […]
TSN Launches on Roku Streaming Players and Televisions
Bell Media’s TSN has launched on Roku streaming players and televisions on Thursday, expanding more live sports to the latter. “We’re excited to announce the arrival of TSN on Roku streaming devices. We know Canadians are passionate about their sports, and TSN delivers access to championship games and daily highlights,” said Mary-Anne Taylor, Head of […]
Crave Black Friday Deal 2022: Save 40% Off Total Annual Plan
Bell Media has launched a Black Friday deal for its streaming service Crave, offering a discounted price on its Crave Total annual plan, with savings of 40% off. The Crave Total subscription offers the best resolution, has the entire Crave content library, is available on all devices, plus allows users to cast to televisions, offers […]