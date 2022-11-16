Bell, Virgin Plus Black Friday Deals 2022 Now Available

Black Friday deals keep coming earlier and earlier, and savings from Bell and its flanker brand Virgin Plus are now available, offering a variety of discounts on smartphones, plans and more.

“The Bell Black Friday Event is on,” says the telecom. “Get on Canada’s best 5G network and get our lowest prices of the season on select phones and rate plans.”

Check out the deals shared on the Bell and Virgin Mobile website below…

Bell Black Friday Deals 2022

Save $10/month for 15 months on Essential and Ultimate plans

$60/15GB Promo 15 plan: available with SmartPay or bring your own phone

Save extra $50 when shopping online (credit for Connection Service Fee)

iPhone 13 from $20/month with $0 down over 24 months on SmartPay

iPhone 12 from $17.08/month with $0 down over 24 months on SmartPay

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from $1/month with $0 down over 24 months on SmartPay

Samsung Galaxy S22 from $10.46/month with $0 down over 24 months on SmartPay

Google Pixel 7 Pro from $22.05/month with $0 down over 24 months on SmartPay

Up to $700 credit when trading in your old phone

Save up to 50% on Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro when you buy select Samsung phones

Up to 50% off accessories

24 months of Crave Mobile free when activating or upgrading to new unlimited Ultimate plans

Virgin Plus Black Friday Deals 2022

“The sweetest deals of the year are here,” says Virgin Plus, noting offers end on November 27, 2022.