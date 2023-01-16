Bell, Virgin Plus Voice Calls Not Working in Ontario

Bell Mobility and Virgin Plus announced on Monday afternoon they are having issues with their wireless network, with voice calls being affected.
The Bell and Virgin accounts said on Monday just before 1pm PT/4pm ET that customers in Ontario “may be experiencing a voice service outage.”
The companies added, “We are working to restore services as quickly as possible.” Virgin Plus is a sub-brand of Bell and uses the same network.
Some customers are seeing issues beyond voice calls, noting internet is down, such as in parts of Ottawa.
Are you dealing with any issues with the Bell network at the moment? Services are likely being restored as reports of outages on DownDetector have fallen compared to an hour ago.
