Best AirPods 2 Black Friday Deal in Canada is Here: $99 (Save 44%)

If you’re looking for the best AirPods 2 deal for Black Friday, it’s available from Bell Canada (of all places).

Yes, that’s right, Bell is selling Apple AirPods 2 for $99.98 on its website, which is far below the $129 Black Friday deal pricing we’re seeing on Amazon.ca and Walmart.

As of writing, Bell is showing AirPods 2 as available online with free shipping. You don’t need a cellphone plan or internet or anything, as purchasing is open to everybody. People on RFD have ‘confirmed’ these are AirPods 2 and not AirPods 1.

AirPods 2 offer up to 5 hours of listening time with a single charge, powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip. Cheap AirPods for the kids? Time to open your wallet…