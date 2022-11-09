Crave Black Friday Deal 2022: Save 40% Off Total Annual Plan

Bell Media has launched a Black Friday deal for its streaming service Crave, offering a discounted price on its Crave Total annual plan, with savings of 40% off.

The Crave Total subscription offers the best resolution, has the entire Crave content library, is available on all devices, plus allows users to cast to televisions, offers offline downloads and up to four devices streaming at one time. The monthly price is $19.99 CAD per month and the annual price is regularly $199.90.

But the Crave 2022 Black Friday deal slashes $80 off the Crave Total annual plan down to $119.90, which works out to $9.99 per month. Bell Media says this offer is available to “new, reactivating, and upgrading customers who subscribe directly through Crave.”

The fine print says the offer ends on November 29, 2022 at 11:59PM ET. “Prepaid annually as one payment, non-refundable, automatically renews annually at $119.90/yr + tax (Quebec customers renewed to monthly plan),” says the Crave website, suggesting the deal will be available for subsequent years as well (maybe a typo?).

Crave Mobile remains at $9.99 per month or $99.90 per year, offering full access to the Crave library, but access on mobile and the web only with ‘good’ resolution.

In previous years, we saw Crave slash streaming pricing by 25% off annual plans, but at 40% off for 2022, that’s a better deal. Last December, Bell offered 25% off a $100 gift card for Crave ahead of the holidays.