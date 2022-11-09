Crave Black Friday Deal 2022: Save 40% Off Total Annual Plan

IIC Deals
36 seconds ago

crave black friday 2022

Bell Media has launched a Black Friday deal for its streaming service Crave, offering a discounted price on its Crave Total annual plan, with savings of 40% off.

The Crave Total subscription offers the best resolution, has the entire Crave content library, is available on all devices, plus allows users to cast to televisions, offers offline downloads and up to four devices streaming at one time. The monthly price is $19.99 CAD per month and the annual price is regularly $199.90.

But the Crave 2022 Black Friday deal slashes $80 off the Crave Total annual plan down to $119.90, which works out to $9.99 per month. Bell Media says this offer is available to “new, reactivating, and upgrading customers who subscribe directly through Crave.”

The fine print says the offer ends on November 29, 2022 at 11:59PM ET. “Prepaid annually as one payment, non-refundable, automatically renews annually at $119.90/yr + tax (Quebec customers renewed to monthly plan),” says the Crave website, suggesting the deal will be available for subsequent years as well (maybe a typo?).

Crave Mobile remains at $9.99 per month or $99.90 per year, offering full access to the Crave library, but access on mobile and the web only with ‘good’ resolution.

In previous years, we saw Crave slash streaming pricing by 25% off annual plans, but at 40% off for 2022, that’s a better deal. Last December, Bell offered 25% off a $100 gift card for Crave ahead of the holidays.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Bell Canada Q3 2022: Record Wireless Activations, $771 Million Net Income

Bell Canada today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022 ended September 30. For its wireless business, Bell reported $2.466 billion in operating revenue, an increase of 7.4% year-over-year. The company also superseded its Q2 wireless revenue of $2.246 billion. Bell's solid quarterly revenue in the wireless segment was driven by strong...
Nehal Malik
6 days ago

What’s New on Crave: November 2022

We’re about ready to cap off October and head into November and that means another listing of new TV shows and movies to watch, this time from Bell Media’s Crave. Highlights include the four-part HBO documentary SHAQ, based on NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and Love, Lizzo, another HBO documentary showcasing musician Lizzo. November […]
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago

Feds, Ontario to Spend $56 Million for Bell and Cogeco to Expand Rural Internet

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the province of Ontario announced on Wednesday it plans to invest over $56 million to expand high-speed internet in rural parts of the province. Bell and Cogeco are the recipients of three projects to expand high-speed internet to over 16,000 homes across rural eastern Ontario ($3,500 per home), […]
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago