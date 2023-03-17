Lucky Mobile Offers ‘St. Patrick’s Day Flash Sale’

Bell’s prepaid brand Lucky Mobile has jumped on St. Patrick’s Day to offer a ‘flash sale’ in the form of 1 month of free service.

According to Lucky Mobile, new sign-ups can get 1 month of free service, after they have been with the wireless carrier for two months. The free month will be applied to your account in the form of a credit for your third month of service, with the amount of what your chosen rate plan is.

The promo says there’s also 50% off a SIM card when you purchase one online (normally it costs $10). SIM cards must be activated by April 20, 2023, to get this offer.

The Lucky Mobile St. Patrick’s Day flash sale ends on March 17, 2023 (but the deal page also notes March 20 so it’s confusing) and is available online and at select retailers.