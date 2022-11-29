Stream FIFA World Cup 2022 Free on TSN with This Samsung Promo

If you recently purchased a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4, you can get a promo code to stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup free on TSN for six months, as part of a recent freebie.

According to Samsung, it explains “once you have received your eligible Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4 device, visit the Samsung Members App on your eligible Galaxy device no later than January 3rd, 2023 to claim your 6-months of TSN or RDS,” which is worth about $120, as TSN streaming costs $20 per month.

Bell Media’s TSN has the broadcast rights to the FIFA World Cup in Canada. Here’s how to get your TSN or RDS promo code:

Click on the TSN or RDS Offer banner on the Samsung Members home page Click on “Download voucher” button to claim your TSN or RDS Promo Code Copy your TSN or RDS Promo Code and navigate to: www.tsn.ca/redeem or www.rds.ca/reclamer Follow the instructions on the TSN or RDS website to activate and redeem the code Once activation is complete, you can start streaming the biggest events in sports on TSN or RDS

This promotion started back on November 7, 2022, and goes to December 4, 2022. Samsung says promo codes may take up to 15 days from the date of your purchase to be verified and delivered. But many RFD members got their free promo codes fairly quickly.

Don’t have a Galaxy Z flip or fold phone? Time to ask all the people you know who purchased a Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4 if they can give you their promo code, right?