TSN Launches on Roku Streaming Players and Televisions

Gary Ng
31 seconds ago

Roku tsn

Bell Media’s TSN has launched on Roku streaming players and televisions on Thursday, expanding more live sports to the latter.

“We’re excited to announce the arrival of TSN on Roku streaming devices. We know Canadians are passionate about their sports, and TSN delivers access to championship games and daily highlights,” said Mary-Anne Taylor, Head of Content Distribution, Canada at Roku, in an issued statement. “TSN brings so much value to the Roku user, curating premium sports content the fans want to watch, all in one place.”

Roku customers can download the TSN app from the Channel Store, then sign in with their TSN credentials, or new customers can sign up via Roku Pay.

“The launch of TSN on the Roku platform provides expanded audience access to the most extensive schedule of live sports in the country,” said Jean-Philippe Paradis, Vice-President, Subscription Sales and Partnerships, Bell Media, in an emailed statement. “We’re excited to kick off this partnership as fans are gearing up for a multitude of marquee championship sporting events airing exclusively on TSN this fall.”

Roku says it’s the #1 TV streaming platform in Canada (based on hours streamed) and TSN’s debut will bring live and on demand sports such as the CFL season, NBA coverage including the Raptors, NHL and more. Other sports apps on Roku include DAZN, Fubo, NHL, NBA, MLB, FloSports, UFC and more.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Crave Black Friday Deal 2022: Save 40% Off Total Annual Plan

Bell Media has launched a Black Friday deal for its streaming service Crave, offering a discounted price on its Crave Total annual plan, with savings of 40% off. The Crave Total subscription offers the best resolution, has the entire Crave content library, is available on all devices, plus allows users to cast to televisions, offers […]
IIC Deals
23 hours ago

Bell Canada Q3 2022: Record Wireless Activations, $771 Million Net Income

Bell Canada today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022 ended September 30. For its wireless business, Bell reported $2.466 billion in operating revenue, an increase of 7.4% year-over-year. The company also superseded its Q2 wireless revenue of $2.246 billion. Bell's solid quarterly revenue in the wireless segment was driven by strong...
Nehal Malik
7 days ago

What’s New on Crave: November 2022

We’re about ready to cap off October and head into November and that means another listing of new TV shows and movies to watch, this time from Bell Media’s Crave. Highlights include the four-part HBO documentary SHAQ, based on NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and Love, Lizzo, another HBO documentary showcasing musician Lizzo. November […]
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago