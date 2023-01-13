TSN+ Streaming Service Debuts, Available Directly to Consumers

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Tsn+ streaming preview

Bell Media has announced a new TSN+ direct-to-consumer streaming service, that does not require a cable or internet subscription.

TSN+ is now exclusively streaming on the web at TSN.ca, mobile devices, tablets and connected televisions, with support for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. The service is rolling out across Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung SmartTV, and Amazon Fire TV/Stick in the coming days.

“We are excited to expand our PGA TOUR partnership and deliver PGA TOUR LIVE to Canadians with the launch of TSN+,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports, in a statement. “TSN+ is the perfect complement to TSN, and we look forward to bringing more live sports and innovative content to Canadians.”

TSN says it also acquired Canadian streaming rights to the PGA Tour Live, and kicked off coverage yesterday with the Sony Open in Hawaii. The company’s latest update yesterday for the TSN app now brings support for TSN+.

TSN+ will also feature the TSN+ Doc Collection, offering an on-demand library of over 200 sports films and documentaries from Uninterrupted, HBO, ESPN Films and more.  TSN+ also features the NTT Car Series, the re-launched XFL and NCAA football and basketball games in addition to those broadcast on TSN’s national television feeds.

The streaming service will feature tennis from the ATP and WTA Tours, NASCAR, NBA matchups, La Liga soccer matches, NCAA sports, CHL, AEW Rampage, NLL, PHF, Super Rugby and more.

There’s a limited-time free preview right now of TSN+. Pricing and subscription options will be revealed “in the coming weeks”.

Currently, regular streaming options on TSN.ca include a monthly pass at $19.99 and an annual pass for $199.90 ($16.66/month). A day pass previously available was eliminated a while ago.

In order to watch the free TSN+ preview on the web, Bell Media requires your email address and to opt-in to their mailing list, which one can unsubscribe to at any time.

