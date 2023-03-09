Virgin Mobile Drops Data Overages from $153 to $20 for 1GB

Virgin Plus website
Back on Monday, we told you about a change that occurred last spring/summer sometime when Bell’s Virgin Plus had increased its data overages to $153.60 for 1GB, a 12% increase over the previous rate of $137.60 for 1GB.
Fast forward two days later to Wednesday, Virgin Plus coincidentally lowered the data overage rate to $20 for 1GB, up to the first 8GB, then $0.02/MB thereafter ($20.48 for the next 1GB). That’s an 87% price reduction for data overages, should customers choose to accept them.
Check out the new Virgin Plus screenshot below from its website:
Here’s what it used to look like:
A Bell spokesperson told iPhone in Canada in a statement this was a scheduled change for March 8, 2023.
As it stands, Telus-owned Koodo has data overage rates of $13/100MB still, or $130/1GB. It’s unclear if Koodo will lower its data overages like Virgin Plus.
