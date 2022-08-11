Virgin Plus Now Sells Certified Refurbished Cellphones, Including iPhones

Virgin Plus announced on Thursday it now offers Members “pre-loved” smartphones, which are essentially certified like-new and gently used devices that have undergone 10-point inspections.

A Virgin Plus spokesperson told iPhone in Canada these pre-loved smartphones are only available online and come in “like-new” and “gently used” conditions.

Each mobile phone is inspected and tested by a qualified technician to make sure it’s working perfectly and then it’s assigned a grade of “Like-New “or “Gently Used” based on cosmetic condition:

Like-new: These devices look and feel like new and have been minimally used.

Gently used: Devices in this condition may have slight imperfections like light scratches, or scuffs.

According to the Bell flanker brand, “these devices offer Members a planet and budget friendly option by extending the lifespan of smartphones and keeping them out of landfills, while getting a premium mobile phone for less than Virgin Plus’ market price.”

All certified used phones include a 1-year Virgin Plus warranty and also have the company’s standard return policy. All pre-loved devices can be purchased outright or with a 2-year Sweet Pay financing plan, available to new and existing customers.

Right now, the Virgin Plus pre-loved smartphone page is listing various Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models for sale only. You can see the pricing after 24 months of Sweet Pay 0% APR financing payments; do note you’ll require a minimum Sweet Pay plan; outright pricing is higher:

iPhone 12 – $550 on Sweet Pay

iPhone 12 mini – $354 on Sweet Pay

iPhone 13 – $708 on Sweet Pay

iPhone 11 – $242 on Sweet Pay

iPhone 11 Pro Max – $800 on Sweet Pay

For $219 more, you can get a refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max from Apple at $1,019 outright, from Apple.ca.

Virgin Plus joins Koodo and Fido in selling certified refurbished phones, including iPhones.

Koodo’s certified pre-owned pricing for an iPhone 11 Plus Max works out to $768 with a Tab Plus plan. Fido offers the same phone for $698 with the Fido Payment Program on 24 months.

While Virgin Plus and Fido have some pre-owned iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, Koodo does not.