Virgin Plus Outages Affecting Some Customers in Ontario

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

According to Bell’s flanker brand, Virgin Plus, “adverse” weather conditions in southwest Ontario are causing service outages for some customers.

“Some Virgin Plus Members in the southwest region of Ontario may be experiencing a service interruption due to adverse weather conditions. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience,” said Virgin Plus on Thursday morning.

The Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario saw a winter storm move in overnight, bringing snow and ice. So far, Down Detector hasn’t shown any major outages for either Virgin Plus or Bell services.

Separately, Virgin Plus said on Wednesday afternoon some customers were dealing with roaming issues related to voice and data while travelling in the U.S. and other countries. The issues were shortly fixed in the afternoon.

Let us know if you’re dealing with any outages from Virgin Plus at the moment in the comments.

