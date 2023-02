What’s New on Crave: March 2023

Bell Media has released its list of new titles coming to its Crave streaming service for March 2023. Highlights include season two of HBO crime drama ‘Perry Mason’ and also the season three premiere of Power Book II: Ghost on Starz. The anticipated fourth season of HBO’s ‘Succession’ also is set to debut.

Check out the full listings of what’s coming to Crave in March 2023:

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO’s REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 21, Episode 6 (Mar. 4 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

Season 21, Episode 6 (Mar. 4 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning) HBO’s THE LAST OF US, Season 1, Episode 8 (Mar. 5 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 1, Episode 8 (Mar. 5 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 10, Episode 3 (Mar. 6 live at 11 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

Season 10, Episode 3 (Mar. 6 live at 11 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning) HBO’s PERRY MASON, Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (Mar. 6 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (Mar. 6 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s RAIN DOGS, Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (Mar. 6 at 10 p.m. ET)

Season 1, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (Mar. 6 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO’s REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 21 Episode 7 (Mar. 11 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning

Season 21 Episode 7 (Mar. 11 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning HBO’s THE LAST OF US, Season 1, Episode 9 *Season Finale* (Mar. 12 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 1, Episode 9 *Season Finale* (Mar. 12 at 9 p.m. ET) LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 10, Episode 4 (Mar. 13 live at 11 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

Season 10, Episode 4 (Mar. 13 live at 11 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning) HBO’s PERRY MASON, Season 2, Episode 2 (Mar. 13 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 2, Episode 2 (Mar. 13 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s RAIN DOGS, Season 1, Episode 2 (Mar. 13 at 10 p.m. ET)

Season 1, Episode 2 (Mar. 13 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO’s REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 21 Episode 8 (Mar. 18 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning

Season 21 Episode 8 (Mar. 18 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning HBO’s LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 10, Episode 6 (Mar. 20 live at 11 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning)

Season 10, Episode 6 (Mar. 20 live at 11 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning) HBO’s PERRY MASON, Season 2, Episode 3 (Mar. 20 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 2, Episode 3 (Mar. 20 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s RAIN DOGS, Season 1, Episode 3 (Mar. 20 at 10 p.m. ET)

Season 1, Episode 3 (Mar. 20 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO’s REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER, Season 21 Episode 9 (Mar. 25 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning

Season 21 Episode 9 (Mar. 25 live at 10 p.m. ET and on-demand the following morning HBO’s SUCCESSION, Season 4, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (Mar. 26 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 4, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (Mar. 26 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s PERRY MASON, Season 2, Episode 3 (Mar. 27 at 9 p.m. ET)

Season 2, Episode 3 (Mar. 27 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO’s RAIN DOGS, Season 1, Episode 4 (Mar. 27 at 10 p.m. ET)

Movies

MONSTER FAMILY (Mar. 1)

(Mar. 1) MAGIC MIKE XXL (Mar. 3)

(Mar. 3) STAY THE NIGHT *Canadian* (Mar. 3)

(Mar. 3) BARBARIAN (Mar. 3)

(Mar. 3) WALK THE LINE (Mar. 3)

(Mar. 3) PULP FICTION (Mar. 3)

(Mar. 3) MOULIN ROUGE (Mar. 3)

(Mar. 3) HOT SEAT (Mar. 10)

(Mar. 10) CASABLANCA (Mar. 10)

(Mar. 10) ERIN BROCKOVICH (Mar. 10)

(Mar. 10) THE WIZARD OF OZ, (Mar. 10)

(Mar. 10) A DOLPHIN TALE, (Mar. 17)

(Mar. 17) THE MAURITANIAN, (Mar. 17)

(Mar. 17) SEE HOW THEY RUN (Mar. 17)

(Mar. 17) AND STILL I SING *Canadian* (Mar. 21)

(Mar. 21) DELIA’S GONE (Mar. 24)

(Mar. 24) FIREBIRD (Mar. 31)

(Mar. 31) ELLIOT THE LITTLEST REINDEER (Mar. 31)

(Mar. 31) THE COURIER (Mar. 31)

Crave – Complete Listings

Highlighted Programming

Crave Original Series THE EMPEROR , Season 1 Episode 9 (Mar. 1)

, Season 1 Episode 9 (Mar. 1) STAR TREK: PICARD , Season 3, Episode 3 (Mar. 2)

, Season 3, Episode 3 (Mar. 2) DRAG RACE BELGIQUE Season 1 Episode 3 (Mar. 2 at at 3:30 p.m. ET)

Season 1 Episode 3 (Mar. 2 at at 3:30 p.m. ET) STAY THE NIGHT *Canadian Title* (Mar. 3)

*Canadian Title* (Mar. 3) BARBARIAN (Mar. 3)

(Mar. 3) WIPEOUT Season 2A Episode 1-5 (Mar. 3)

Season 2A Episode 1-5 (Mar. 3) MTV’s THE CHALLENGE: RIDE OR DIES, Season 38 (Mar. 3)

Season 38 (Mar. 3) MTV’s THE REAL FRIENDS OF WEHO, Season 1 (Mar. 3)

Season 1 (Mar. 3) YOUR HONOR Season 2 Episode 8 (Mar. 3)

Season 2 Episode 8 (Mar. 3) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Season 15, Episode 10 (Mar. 3 at 9:30 p.m. ET)

Season 15, Episode 10 (Mar. 3 at 9:30 p.m. ET) WILL Season 1 (Mar. 4)

Season 1 (Mar. 4) THE CIRCUS, Season 8 Episode 2 (Mar. 5 at 8 p.m. ET)

Season 8 Episode 2 (Mar. 5 at 8 p.m. ET) French Crave Original Docuseries DISOBEY (AKA DESOBEIR: LE CHOIX DE CHANTAL DAIGLE) *Canadian Title* Episode 1 (Mar. 8)

*Canadian Title* Episode 1 (Mar. 8) STAR TREK: PICARD , Season 3, Episode 4 (Mar. 9)

, Season 3, Episode 4 (Mar. 9) DRAG RACE BELGIQUE Season 1 Episode 3 (Mar. 9 at at 3:30 p.m. ET)

Season 1 Episode 3 (Mar. 9 at at 3:30 p.m. ET) MTV’s LOVE AT FIRST LIE: WHO’S A COUPLE AND WHO’S A CON? Season 1 (Mar. 10)

Season 1 (Mar. 10) W5 Season 57 Episode 15 (Mar. 10)

Season 57 Episode 15 (Mar. 10) STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS Season 3 Episode 16 (Mar.10)

Season 3 Episode 16 (Mar.10) Showtime’s YOUR HONOR Season 2 Episode 9 (Mar.10)

Season 2 Episode 9 (Mar.10) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Season 15z, Episode 11 (Mar.10 at 9:30 p.m. ET)

Season 15z, Episode 11 (Mar.10 at 9:30 p.m. ET) GERONIMO STILTON Season 1-2 (Mar.11)

Season 1-2 (Mar.11) THE CIRCUS, Season 8 Episode 3 (Mar.12 at 8 p.m. ET)

Season 8 Episode 3 (Mar.12 at 8 p.m. ET) French Crave Original Docuseries DISOBEY (AKA DESOBEIR: LE CHOIX DE CHANTAL DAIGLE) *Canadian Title* Episode 2 (Mar.15)

*Canadian Title* Episode 2 (Mar.15) STAR TREK: PICARD, Season 3, Episode 5 (Mar.16)

Season 3, Episode 5 (Mar.16) DRAG RACE BELGIQUE Season 1 Episode 5 (Mar.16 at at 3:30 p.m. ET))

Season 1 Episode 5 (Mar.16 at at 3:30 p.m. ET)) JUST FOR LAUGHS 2022: THE GALA SPECIALS – CHELSEA HANDLER *Special Premiere* *Canadian Title* (Mar.17)

*Special Premiere* *Canadian Title* (Mar.17) STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS S3 E17 (Mar.17)

(Mar.17) Showtime’s YOUR HONOR Season 2, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (Mar.17)

Season 2, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (Mar.17) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Season 15, Episode 12 (Mar.17 at 9:30 p.m. ET)

Season 15, Episode 12 (Mar.17 at 9:30 p.m. ET) THE ADVENTURES OF LITTLE PENGUIN, Season 1 (Mar.18)

Season 1 (Mar.18) THE CIRCUS, Season 8, Episode 4 (Mar.19 at 8 p.m. ET)

Season 8, Episode 4 (Mar.19 at 8 p.m. ET) French Crave Original Docuseries DISOBEY (AKA DESOBEIR: LE CHOIX DE CHANTAL DAIGLE) *Canadian Title* Episode 3 (Mar. 22)

*Canadian Title* Episode 3 (Mar. 22) STAR TREK: PICARD, Season 3, Episode 6 (Mar. 23)

Season 3, Episode 6 (Mar. 23) DRAG RACE BELGIQUE Season 1, Episode 6 (Mar. 23 at at 3:30 p.m. ET))

Season 1, Episode 6 (Mar. 23 at at 3:30 p.m. ET)) STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS Season 3, Episode 18 (Mar. 24)

Season 3, Episode 18 (Mar. 24) Showtime’s YELLOWJACKETS Season 2, Episode 1 * Season Premiere* (Mar. 24)

Season 2, Episode 1 Season Premiere* (Mar. 24) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Season 15, Episode 13 (Mar. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET)

Season 15, Episode 13 (Mar. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET) THE CIRCUS, Season 8, Episode 5 (Mar. 26 at 8 p.m. ET)

Season 8, Episode 5 (Mar. 26 at 8 p.m. ET) Crave Original Docuseries DISOBEY (AKA DESOBEIR: LE CHOIX DE CHANTAL DAIGLE) *Canadian Title* Episode 4 (Mar. 29)

*Canadian Title* Episode 4 (Mar. 29) STAR TREK: PICARD, Season 3, Episode 7 (Mar. 30)

Season 3, Episode 7 (Mar. 30) DRAG RACE BELGIQUE Season 1 Episode 7 (Mar. 30 at at 3:30 p.m. ET))

Season 1 Episode 7 (Mar. 30 at at 3:30 p.m. ET)) LAST OF THE GIANTS Season 2 (Mar. 31)

Season 2 (Mar. 31) STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS Season 3 Episode 19 (Mar. 31)

Season 3 Episode 19 (Mar. 31) Showtime’s YELLOWJACKETS Season 2, Episode 2 (Mar. 31)

Season 2, Episode 2 (Mar. 31) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Season 15 Episode 13 (Mar. 31 at 9:30 p.m. ET)

STARZ Programming

BOMBSHELL (Mar. 3)

(Mar. 3) BMF Season 2 Episode 8 (Mar. 3)

Season 2 Episode 8 (Mar. 3) PARTY DOWN , Season 3, Episode 2 (Mar. 3)

, Season 3, Episode 2 (Mar. 3) 8 MILE (Mar. 3)

(Mar. 3) W. (Mar. 3)

(Mar. 3) BMF Season 2 Episode 9 (Mar. 10)

Season 2 Episode 9 (Mar. 10) PARTY DOWN Season 3, Episode 3 (Mar. 10)

Season 3, Episode 3 (Mar. 10) THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN, (Mar. 10)

(Mar. 10) STRIPTEASE (Mar. 10)

(Mar. 10) CRISIS (Mar. 10)

(Mar. 10) BMF Season 2 Episode 10 *Season Finale* (Mar. 17)

Season 2 Episode 10 *Season Finale* (Mar. 17) PARTY DOWN Season 3, Episode 4 (Mar. 17)

Season 3, Episode 4 (Mar. 17) SPIDER-MAN (Mar. 17)

(Mar. 17) SPIDER-MAN 2 (Mar. 17)

(Mar. 17) SPIDER-MAN 3 (Mar. 17)

(Mar. 17) THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, (Mar. 17)

(Mar. 17) THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2, (Mar. 17)

(Mar. 17) SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING (Mar. 17) POWER BOOK II: GHOST Season 3 Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (Mar. 17)

(Mar. 17) Season 3 Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (Mar. 17) DANGEROUS LIAISONS (1988) (Mar. 17)

(Mar. 17) PARTY DOWN Season 3, Episode 5 (Mar. 24)

Season 3, Episode 5 (Mar. 24) POWER BOOK II: GHOST Season 3 Episode 2 (Mar. 24)

Season 3 Episode 2 (Mar. 24) WARRIOR (2011) (Mar. 24)

(Mar. 24) CLERKS III (Mar. 24)

(Mar. 24) THE LOST BOYS, (Mar. 24)

(Mar. 24) PARTY DOWN Season 3, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (Mar. 31)

Season 3, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (Mar. 31) POWER BOOK II: GHOST Season 3 Episode 2 (Mar. 31)

Season 3 Episode 2 (Mar. 31) MONSTER’S BALL (Mar. 31)

(Mar. 31) POPSTAR: NEVER STOP NEVER STOPPING (Mar. 31)

(Mar. 31) GUEST OF HONOUR (Mar. 31)

