What’s New on Crave: October 2022

Bell Media has announced what’s coming to streaming service Crave in October 2022. Highlights include the season two premiere of HBO’s Avenue 5, along with season two of The White Lotus.

Check out the full listings below of what’s coming to Crave for October 2022 on HBO, HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and what’s leaving this month:

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO Special YVONNE ORJI: A WHOLE ME , (Oct. 1)

, (Oct. 1) HBO Series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON , Season 1, Episode 7 (Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episode 7 (Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER , Season 9, Episode 24 (Oct. 3 live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

, Season 9, Episode 24 (Oct. 3 live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning) HBO Max Series WAHL STREET, Season 2 (Oct. 6)

Season 2 (Oct. 6) HBO Series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER , Season 20, Episode 29 (Oct. 7 live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

, Season 20, Episode 29 (Oct. 7 live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning) HBO Series LOS ESPOOKYS , Season 2, Episode 4 (Oct. 7 at 11 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 4 (Oct. 7 at 11 p.m. ET) HBO Series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON , Season 1, Episode 8 (Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episode 8 (Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER , Season 9, Episode 25 (Oct. 10 live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

, Season 9, Episode 25 (Oct. 10 live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning) HBO Max Series AVENUE 5 , Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Documentary 38 AT THE GARDEN (Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET)

(Oct. 11 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER , Season 20, Episode 30 (Oct. 14 live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

, Season 20, Episode 30 (Oct. 14 live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning) HBO Series LOS ESPOOKYS , Season 2, Episode 5 (Oct. 14 at 11 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 5 (Oct. 14 at 11 p.m. ET) HBO Series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON , Season 1, Episode 9 (Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episode 9 (Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER , Season 9, Episode 26 (Oct. 17 live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

, Season 9, Episode 26 (Oct. 17 live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning) HBO Series THE VOW , Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max Series AVENUE 5 , Season 2, Episode 2 (Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 2 (Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Documentary MAMA’S BOY (Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET)

(Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series LOS ESPOOKYS , Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (Oct. 21 at 11 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (Oct. 21 at 11 p.m. ET) HBO Series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON , Season 1, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 1, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series THE VOW , Season 2, Episode 2 (Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 2 (Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max Series AVENUE 5 , Season 2, Episode 3 (Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 3 (Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER , Season 20, Episode 31 (Oct. 29 live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

, Season 20, Episode 31 (Oct. 29 live at 10 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning) HBO Series WHITE LOTUS , Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER, Season 9, Episode 27 (Oct. 31 live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning)

Season 9, Episode 27 (Oct. 31 live at 11 p.m. ET, on demand the following morning) HBO Series THE VOW , Season 2, Episode 3 (Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 3 (Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max Series AVENUE 5, Season 2, Episode 4 (Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. ET)

Movies

AMERICAN REFUGEE (Oct. 7)

(Oct. 7) SHAUN OF THE DEAD (Oct. 7)

(Oct. 7) WOLF (Oct. 7)

(Oct. 7) JENNIFER’S BODY (Oct. 14)

(Oct. 14) REDEEMING LOVE (Oct. 14)

(Oct. 14) THE SECRET GARDEN, (2020) (Oct. 14)

(Oct. 14) SURVIVE (Oct. 14)

(Oct. 14) ARMY OF DARKNESS (Oct. 21)

(Oct. 21) THE DEVIL YOU KNOW, (Oct. 21)

(Oct. 21) THE EXORCIST, (1973) (Oct. 21)

(Oct. 21) TERROR TRAIN (1980) (Oct. 21)

(Oct. 21) TERROR TRAIN (2022) *Canadian Title* (Oct. 21)

*Canadian Title* (Oct. 21) LAMB (Oct. 28)

(Oct. 28) A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET (Oct. 28)

(Oct. 28) SLASH/BACK *Canadian Title* (Oct. 28)

Crave – Complete Listings

Highlighted Programming

IRON MAN: ARMORED ADVENTURES Season 2 Episode 1-26 (Oct. 1)

Season 2 Episode 1-26 (Oct. 1) MUSHROOM *Documentary* (Oct. 3)

*Documentary* (Oct. 3) DARK SIDE OF COMEDY *Crave Original * Season 1 Episode 8 (Oct. 4)

*Crave Original * Season 1 Episode 8 (Oct. 4) THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 5 (Oct. 4)

Season 22, Episode 5 (Oct. 4) THE VOICE , Season 22, Episode 6 (Oct. 5)

, Season 22, Episode 6 (Oct. 5) DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES, Season 1 Episode 9 (Oct. 5)

Season 1 Episode 9 (Oct. 5) THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 5, Episode 5 (Oct. 5)

Season 5, Episode 5 (Oct. 5) PRINCE ANDREW: BANISHED, *Documentary* (Oct. 5)

*Documentary* (Oct. 5) STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, Season 3, Episode 7 (Oct. 6)

Season 3, Episode 7 (Oct. 6) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK Season 4 Episode 3 (Oct. 6)

Season 4 Episode 3 (Oct. 6) MTV’s THE CHALLENGE: UNTOLD HISTORY , (Oct. 7)

, (Oct. 7) 44 CATS Season 2 Episode 1-52 (Oct. 8)

Season 2 Episode 1-52 (Oct. 8) MECHA BUILDERS Season 1 Episode 1-26 (Oct. 8)

Season 1 Episode 1-26 (Oct. 8) THE RACCOONS, *Specials* (Oct. 8)

*Specials* (Oct. 8) THE RACCOONS, Season 1-5 (Oct. 8)

Season 1-5 (Oct. 8) THE VOICE , Season 22, Episode 7 (Oct. 11)

, Season 22, Episode 7 (Oct. 11) THE VOICE , Season 22, Episode 8 (Oct. 12)

, Season 22, Episode 8 (Oct. 12) DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES Season 1 Episode 10 *Season Finale* (Oct. 12)

Season 1 Episode 10 *Season Finale* (Oct. 12) STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, Season 3, Episode 8 (Oct. 13)

Season 3, Episode 8 (Oct. 13) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK Season 4 Episode 4 (Oct. 13)

Season 4 Episode 4 (Oct. 13) HELL OF A WEEK WITH CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD Season 1 (Oct. 14)

Season 1 (Oct. 14) MTV’s JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION , Season 5B Episodes 1 -16 (Oct. 14)

, Season 5B Episodes 1 -16 (Oct. 14) MTV’s JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION (Jerztory: How Jersey Shore Changed TV) Season 5B, Episode 17 (Oct. 14)

Season 5B, Episode 17 (Oct. 14) MTV’s MESSYNESS Season 2 (Oct. 7)

Season 2 (Oct. 7) THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 5, Episode 7 (Oct. 19)

Season 5, Episode 7 (Oct. 19) THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 9 (Oct. 18)

Season 22, Episode 9 (Oct. 18) THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 10 (Oct. 19)

Season 22, Episode 10 (Oct. 19) STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, Season 3, Episode 9 (Oct. 20)

Season 3, Episode 9 (Oct. 20) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK Season 4 Episode 5 (Oct. 20)

Season 4 Episode 5 (Oct. 20) BUFFY SAINTE-MARIE: CARRY IT ON *Crave Original* (Oct. 21)

*Crave Original* (Oct. 21) THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 11 (Oct. 25)

Season 22, Episode 11 (Oct. 25) THE HANDMAID’S TALE, Season 5, Episode 8 (Oct. 26)

Season 5, Episode 8 (Oct. 26) THE VOICE, Season 22, Episode 12 (Oct. 26)

, Season 5, Episode 8 (Oct. 26) STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, Season 3, Episode 10 (Oct. 26)

Season 3, Episode 10 (Oct. 26) STAR TREK: PRODIGY Season 1B, Episode 1 (Oct. 27)

Season 1B, Episode 1 (Oct. 27) CHRIS ROBINSON: PANNING FOR GOLD *Crave Original* (Oct. 28)

*Crave Original* (Oct. 28) A CUT ABOVE, Season 1 *Canadian Title* (Oct. 28)

SHOWTIME Programming

THE CIRCUS , Season 7B Episode 10 (Oct. 2)

, Season 7B Episode 10 (Oct. 2) LET THE RIGHT ONE IN Season 1 Episode 1 * Series Premiere* (Oct. 6)

Season 1 Episode 1 * Series Premiere* (Oct. 6) AMERICAN GIGOLO, Season 1 Episode 5 (Oct. 7)

Season 1 Episode 5 (Oct. 7) LINCOLN PROJECT, Episode 1-5 (Oct. 7)

Episode 1-5 (Oct. 7) THE CIRCUS , Season 7B Episode 11 (Oct. 9)

, Season 7B Episode 11 (Oct. 9) AMERICAN GIGOLO , Season 1 Episode 6 (Oct. 14)

, Season 1 Episode 6 (Oct. 14) LET THE RIGHT ONE IN Season 1 Episode 2 (Oct. 14)

Season 1 Episode 2 (Oct. 14) THE CIRCUS , Season 7B Episode 12 (Oct. 16)

, Season 7B Episode 12 (Oct. 16) AMERICAN GIGOLO , Season 1 Episode 7 (Oct. 21)

, Season 1 Episode 7 (Oct. 21) LET THE RIGHT ONE IN , Season 1 Episode 3 (Oct. 21)

, Season 1 Episode 3 (Oct. 21) THE CIRCUS , Season 7B Episode 13 (Oct. 23)

, Season 7B Episode 13 (Oct. 23) AMERICAN GIGOLO , Season 1 Episode 8 (Oct. 28)

, Season 1 Episode 8 (Oct. 28) LET THE RIGHT ONE IN , Season 1 Episode 4 (Oct. 28)

, Season 1 Episode 4 (Oct. 28) THE CIRCUS, Season 7B Episode 14 (Oct. 30)



STARZ Programming

SCOOBY-DOO! FRANKENCREEPY (Oct. 1)

(Oct. 1) FIRESTARTER (Oct. 1)

(Oct. 1) GREMLINS (Oct. 1)

(Oct. 1) THE WITCHES, (1990) (Oct. 1)

(Oct. 1) POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Season 2 Episode 7 (Oct. 2)

Season 2 Episode 7 (Oct. 2) THE SERPENT QUEEN, Season 1 Episode 4 (Oct. 2)

Season 1 Episode 4 (Oct. 2) AMERICAN PSYCHO (Oct. 7)

(Oct. 7) BURIED (Oct. 7)

(Oct. 7) CAPE FEAR (1991) (Oct. 7)

(Oct. 7) DRINK, SLAY, LOVE (Oct. 7)

(Oct. 7) HIGH TENSION (Oct. 7)

(Oct. 7) ZERO CONTACT (Oct. 7)

(Oct. 7) POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN, Season 2 Episode 8 (Oct. 9)

Season 2 Episode 8 (Oct. 9) THE SERPENT QUEEN, Season 1 Episode 5 (Oct. 9)

Season 1 Episode 5 (Oct. 9) BRIDGET JONES: THE EDGE OF REASON (Oct. 14)

(Oct. 14) THE EXPENDABLES, (Oct. 14)

(Oct. 14) REPO MAN (Oct. 14)

(Oct. 14) THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE, (2003) (Oct. 14)

(Oct. 14) POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Season 2 Episode 9 (Oct. 16)

Season 2 Episode 9 (Oct. 16) THE SERPENT QUEEN, Season 1 Episode 6 (Oct. 16)

Season 1 Episode 6 (Oct. 16) STEP UP , Season 3 Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (Oct. 16)

, Season 3 Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (Oct. 16) THE LITTLE VAMPIRE, (Oct. 21)

(Oct. 21) THE UNBERABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT, (Oct. 21)

(Oct. 21) VAN HELSING (Oct. 21)

(Oct. 21) BMF DOCUMENTARY, THE: BLOWING MONEY FAST Season 1 Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (Oct. 23)

Season 1 Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (Oct. 23) POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Season 2 Episode 10 *Season Finale* (Oct. 23)

Season 2 Episode 10 *Season Finale* (Oct. 23) THE SERPENT QUEEN, Season 1 Episode 7 (Oct. 23)

Season 1 Episode 7 (Oct. 23) STEP UP Season 3 Episode 2 (Oct. 23)

Season 3 Episode 2 (Oct. 23) KRAMPUS (Oct. 28)

(Oct. 28) MID-CENTURY (Oct. 28)

(Oct. 28) PERFECT HIGH (Oct. 28)

(Oct. 28) BMF DOCUMENTARY, THE: BLOWING MONEY FAST Season 1 Episode 2 (Oct. 30)

Season 1 Episode 2 (Oct. 30) THE SERPENT QUEEN, Season 1 Episode 8 (Oct. 30)

Season 1 Episode 8 (Oct. 30) STEP UP, Season 3 Episode 3 (Oct. 30)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING