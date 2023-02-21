Cogeco Acquires Independent Internet Service Provider Oxio

Cogeco Connexion announced on Monday it has acquired independent internet service provider oxio, based out of Montreal, Quebec.

According to both companies, oxio will keep operating “independently” and serving its customers with its own brand.

“As we are making the strategic shift to focus exclusively on the growth of our software business, Cogeco presented itself as the best home for our Internet customers,” said Marc-André Campagna, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of oxio, in a statement. “As a Quebec-based company with a human scale and an entrepreneurial culture, we believe that Cogeco is best-positioned to enable oxio to reach new heights.”

The deal means Cogeco will license oxio’s proprietary software, gaiia, to serve the latter’s customers.

“Oxio is an attractive brand with high customer satisfaction and a great team. Its home Internet offering, based on a digital-only experience, is an exciting addition to our wide range of high-quality telecommunications services. With the acquisition of oxio, Cogeco Connexion will now have a second brand to serve the telecommunications needs of Canadians,” said Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion.

Oxio offers internet and telco services for residential customers in western provinces, Quebec and Ontario. The company last year detailed its “Radical Transparency Promise” which breaks down its monthly internet cost to customers, detailing what it spends on its network, logistics, hardware, marketing, payroll and the profit it makes.

Another day, and another independent ISP is acquired by a larger company in Canada. Nothing to see here, folks.