Cogeco Acquires Independent Internet Service Provider Oxio

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago

oxio hero

Cogeco Connexion announced on Monday it has acquired independent internet service provider oxio, based out of Montreal, Quebec.

According to both companies, oxio will keep operating “independently” and serving its customers with its own brand.

“As we are making the strategic shift to focus exclusively on the growth of our software business, Cogeco presented itself as the best home for our Internet customers,” said Marc-André Campagna, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of oxio, in a statement. “As a Quebec-based company with a human scale and an entrepreneurial culture, we believe that Cogeco is best-positioned to enable oxio to reach new heights.”

The deal means Cogeco will license oxio’s proprietary software, gaiia, to serve the latter’s customers.

“Oxio is an attractive brand with high customer satisfaction and a great team. Its home Internet offering, based on a digital-only experience, is an exciting addition to our wide range of high-quality telecommunications services. With the acquisition of oxio, Cogeco Connexion will now have a second brand to serve the telecommunications needs of Canadians,” said Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion.

Oxio offers internet and telco services for residential customers in western provinces, Quebec and Ontario. The company last year detailed its “Radical Transparency Promise” which breaks down its monthly internet cost to customers, detailing what it spends on its network, logistics, hardware, marketing, payroll and the profit it makes.

Another day, and another independent ISP is acquired by a larger company in Canada. Nothing to see here, folks.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor Extend Merger Deadline Once Again

Rogers, Shaw, and Quebecor today announced an agreement to extend their mutual deadline for the long-embattled $26 billion Rogers-Shaw merger, along with the $2.85 billion sale of Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile to Quebecor’s Vidéotron as part of the broader transaction, to March 31, 2023. The extension comes as the telecommunications companies still await approval from Industry, Science...
Nehal Malik
4 days ago

CRTC to Force Big Telcos to Grant Faster Pole Access–to Increase Competition

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced on Wednesday it is setting faster timelines for big telecoms to grant competitors access to poles. The expedited timelines, according to the CRTC, will encourage “more broadband competition” as smaller companies will be able to roll out their networks faster and more efficiently. The CRTC says big companies […]
Gary Ng
6 days ago
planhub

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Feb. 15

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung […]
IIC Deals
6 days ago