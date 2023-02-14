Eastlink Mobile Celebrates 10th Birthday

Executive Vice Chair Lee Bragg and Senior VP Engineering and CTO, Steve Irvine check out the device lineup in preparation for the official launch of Eastlink Mobile on Feb. 14, 2013. (Image: Eastlink)
Nova Scotia-based Eastlink announced its mobile service has reached its 10th year of service today, after first debuting back in 2013.
“When we made the decision to get into the Mobile business, we knew it was going to be a huge undertaking with tremendous challenges particularly for a smaller company like ours,” said Lee Bragg, Eastlink Executive Vice Chair, in a statement.
The Eastlink Mobile network is available across Nova Scotia, PEI and hundreds of other communities across the country.
The company says it has invested over $500 million to date on its mobile network, which offers $0 down on any phone, rollover data, contract buyouts and more.
Back in 2008, Eastlink acquired $200 million dollars worth of wireless spectrum to build out its 4G LTE network.
“10 years later, I couldn’t be more proud to see how the company has developed, how our people have stepped up, how we have continued to expand, innovate and positively affect the marketplace. And we’re just getting started,” said Bragg.
