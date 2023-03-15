Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from March 15

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Check them out below…

Videotron On going deals: Get up to 80% off Google Pixel 6a, 7 and 7 Pro phones with selected 24-month Mobile plans, for a limited time. Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan. Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service. A Motorola phone starting at only $1.75/month. 100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice. Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month. Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans. Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service. Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories. Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone. Monthly savings on various smart phones Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines) Browse Videotron cell phones plans

Rogers New deals: Trade in an eligible iPhone and enjoy a one-time trade-in credit of up to $770 towards the device of your choice with financing and select plans. Get Apple Watch Series 8 starting from $29.11/mo with financing and get your smartwatch plan free, both for 24 months when you activate on select plans. On going deals: Get iPhone 14 128GB for as low as $0/mo for 24 months on select plans, when you trade in an iPhone 11 Pro 512GB or put $360 down. Certain conditions apply. Enjoy 1 Roam Like Home day free between March 6 – 31, 2023 on an eligible postpaid wireless plan. Plus, get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost with the Rogers Connections Mastercard. Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $45/mo in QC or $65/mo in other regions for 25GB. Get the Google Pixel 7 Series starting at $3.63/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device after 2 years. Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 starting at $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge, when you trade in an eligible Samsung device. Get 40GB to share for just $52.50/mo per line in QC or 50GB to share for just $70/mo per line in other regions. Add family to your Rogers Infinite plan starting as low as $40/mo per line with 20 GB in QC or $55/mo per line with 25 GB in other regions. Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program. Take advantage of the Upfront Edge credit on select phones on Rogers Infinite plans with financing over 24 months. Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months. Rogers Infinite Mobile plans start at $60/mo for 24 months when you add it to your home services (ON). Save $50 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online. Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans Browse Rogers cell phones plans

Telus New deals: Get up to $988 in savings plus bonus Galaxy Buds2 with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22 with Bring-It-Back. On going deals: TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offer: get 40GB for $55/mo in Quebec or 100GB for $65/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement. Save up to $1,791 on Samsung Galaxy S23 with Bring-It-Back, when you trade in an eligible device. Enjoy up to 15% off on like-new select devices. Plus, save even more with Bring-It-Back. Get your Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $0 upfront plus tax. Get your new tablet for $0 per month when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for as low as $10 extra per month. Get up to 20% off on the latest accessories for your smartphone, tablet and more. Join the TELUS Privilege program and you could win a 24-month lease on a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT, plus $1,500 towards the purchase of a charging station. Until June 28, 2023 (Only in Quebec). Save up to $1,110 on iPhone 14 256GB with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In. Double your data for only $10 extra per month. Enjoy unlimited talk, text and get 50GB of high-speed data for $95 per month (Excluding QC). Save big and get 25GB of CAN-U.S. data for $70 per month, it’s only $5 more per month compared to the 25GB nationwide plan (Only in Quebec). Get a bonus pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22 Ultra. Certain conditions apply. Get Stream+ for as low as $18 per month. Add Stream+ while activating or renewing an Unlimited 5G+ plan and save $10 per month for one year. Save up to $870 on iPhone 14 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back. Get up to $1,331 off Google Pixel 7 Pro with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In. Get the Google Pixel 7 for just $3 per month with TELUS Easy Payment and enjoy low monthly prices with Bring-It-Back. Get the Google Pixel 6a and save up to $670 with Bring-It-Back. Save up to $450 on iPhone 13 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In. Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month. Get a bonus 100 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan. Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit. Save the $50 connection fee when you shop Mobility online. Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan. Get a bonus 500 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans. Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations. Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC). Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month. Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC) Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back Browse Telus cell phones plans

Public-Mobile On going deals: For a limited time, get 15GB of data for only $40 For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 15% of it back in points. Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points. Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online. Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone. Browse Public-Mobile cell phones plans

Chatr On going deals: Exclusive offer for Quebec : Get 5GB of bonus data on the $35 plan on your second anniversary date. Get 2GB bonus data with autopay on all talk, text & data 3G and 4G plans and 500MB bonus data with autopay on $25/mo plan. 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan along with and one month’s fee in credit Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up. Browse Chatr cell phones plans

Virgin New deals: Save 65% off the Samsung Galaxy A53 with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Plus free Galaxy Buds2 when you shop online. Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra and get up to $800 in trade-in credits when you trade in any Samsung Galaxy S, Note or Z series. Get free Samsung Galaxy Buds2 when you purchase select Samsung Galaxy devices. On going deals: Get an additional 3GB of bonus data per month, on the 15GB and 20GB plans. Now 18GB for $45/mo and 23GB for $50/mo (Only in Quebec). Online Exclusive: Get a credit of $10/mo for 24 months on the 20GB or 30GB plans when you bring your own phone (Excluding Quebec). Get 12GB for $40/mo when you bring your own phone in QC. Save up to 95% on select certified pre-loved phones, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Online only. Online exclusive: Double your data! Get 20GB for $60/mo (includes Bonus 10GB) or 30GB for $65/mo (includes Bonus 15GB) with a new activation (Excluding QC). Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC). Get a new phone. Plans starting from $26/mo in QC or from $33/mo in other regions. Get 50% off on select Unlimited Internet plans. Based on a $40/mo credit on a 50 Mbps plan or a $45/mo credit on a 100 Mbps plan, for 12 months (ON). Get the Pixel 6a for $0 down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay. Now only $10/mo. Buy the Google Pixel 6a and get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One. Combine a mobile plan with home internet, now starting from $73/mo. based on a monthly credit for 12 months (ON). Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free. Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options. Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC). Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON. Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC). Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $30, $40, $45, $55 & $75 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (ON, SK). Purchase the Motorola Edge 2022 on Sweet Pay™ and receive a pair of Motorola Verve Buds 120 True Wireless Headset. 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option. GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone. Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee. Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party. get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one. Browse Virgin cell phones plans

Eastlink New deals: For a limited time, add Mobile to your bundle and save $20/mo. Get Unlimited Data at the best price. Plans starting at $55/mo. Save up to $3000 when you bundle with Family Share plans. Order your Bundle online and get a $100 welcome credit. Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit. Get a $50 welcome credit when you order Internet online On going deals: Buy Mobile online and get a $100 welcome credit & free shipping Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $10/month! Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device. Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink Browse Eastlink cell phones plans

Fizz On going deals: Fully customizable mobile and Internet plans. Mix & match starting at $55/month. Get any from the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series and receive up to $800 when you combine your trade-in bonus and the trade-in value of your eligible smartphone. Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan. Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month. Browse Fizz cell phones plans

7-Eleven Speakout On going deals: $25 off any phone with purchase of a $50 top up Free $25 account bonus with purchase of $100 top up Browse 7-Eleven Speakout cell phones plans

PC Mobile On going deals: Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data. Browse PC Mobile cell phones plans