Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from August 17

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Canadian Telecom Complaints Hit 15,000 in 2021, Says CCTS The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) on Monday published its 2021 Compliance Monitoring Report (CMR). Every year, the CCTS publishes a report to sum up the main areas of non-compliance by its participating service providers (PSPs) across Canada. According to its 2021 report, the CCTS received a total of 15,000 complaints against PSPs...

Rogers-Shaw Merger ‘Should Now Be Approved’: Freedom Sale to Quebecor Signed Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor announced on Friday they have signed a deal for the sale of Freedom Mobile to the latter, making their initial $2.85 billion agreement from mid-June now official. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and the closing of the Rogers-Shaw merger. According to all three telcos, the deal "provides the...