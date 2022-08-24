Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from August 24

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Check them out below…
Bell
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Get a credit of $10/mo. on any Internet plan when you sign up for a Mobility plan too.
- Limited-time offer until Aug. 30 : Get 3 GB of bonus data/mo. for 6 months when you activate select Prepaid plans.
- For students only : Get fast and reliable fibre-powered Internet at an incredible price. 12-month promo, $54.95/mo.
- Student offer : Get 20 GB of unlimited data for only $55/mo. with proof of enrollment.
On going deals:
- Get 10 GB of shareable data for $55 in ON, and an additional 5 GB on Canada’s best network for just $50/mo in QC
- Samsung Galaxy Z phones – flip, fold, stand out. Bonus : Get double the memory size for no additional cost. Plus, trade in any Galaxy Z, S or Note series phone and get a trade-in bonus of up to $400.
- Limited time offer : Receive a $10/mo. bill credit for 12 months when you choose one of the Ultimate plans and bring your own phone.
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $300 per line in QC and $200 in other regions.
- Maximize productivity with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
- Get 10 GB of data for just $40/mo in QC
- Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $25, $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans
- Get iPhone 13 Pro Max for as low as $10/mo. With Device Return Option and trade-in of an iPhone 11.
- Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 40 and 50 in QC and Ultimate 45 and 50 in main regions.
- Get 10GB of unlimited data for $45 in MB & SK and for $55/mo in main regions.
- Special online offer – Get AirPods when you purchase select iPhones.
- Save $25/mo. for every team member you add to your account.
- Save up to $185 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series smartwatch.
- Buy a new phone online and save $50
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.
- limited time offer – Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Trade in your old device and save. Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
- Get Crave Mobile for 24 months
- Pay even less per month with the Device Return Option.
- Various phone accessories on sale
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Save $20/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
Fido
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Back to school deal: 5GB for $35/mo in QC and 6GB for $45/mo in other regions
On going deals:
- Online only: $5/mo off for 12 months! (ON)
- Activate a line, save up to 30% at TSC
- Best-in-class deal: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for less!
- Save up to $35 per month for 12 months on Fido Home Internet when you pair with a Mobile plan. (ON)
- Save up to $25/mo for 12 months on Fido Home Internet
- Get your certified pre-loved phones starting from just $3/month.
- Fido postpaid customers get new deals and giveaways, with Fido XTRA.
- Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.
- TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account.
- Trade in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
Videotron
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone.
On going deals:
- Pay only $130 per month for two 20 GB All-Inclusive plans and two 10 GB Mobile plans!
- Unlimited 400 Internet + TV App 5 choices plan, with Vrai and Club illico offered for 6 months: $80/month!
- The high-performance Unlimited 400 Internet plan, with the most secure Wi-Fi, is $70/month for back-to-school season.
- Add an Internet plan to your Mobile plans and save $10 per month, per Mobile plan.
- Enjoy back-to-school to choose the 15 GB for $55/month plan, and get 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada.
- With the Family discount, save big by bundling Mobile plans with friends or family.
- Get 100 GB bonus per year along with $15 monthly savings with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB and 50GB plan
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 6GB, 10GB and 15GB Canada plan
- The new Vrai platform is offered for 6 months when you add it to your Mobile plan via the QUB app.
- Add the TV App Basic service plan to any Internet plan for only $5 more per month.
- Does your teen want to be connected? Give in with a 10 GB plan at $20 per month. Combine it with two All-Inclusive Mobile plans and save more thanks to the multiline discount
- Access a host of movies, series and youth content with Club illico mobile included in our All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Monthly savings on various smart phones
- Save big when you buy a new phone! It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
- Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
Koodo
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Promo on Bring your own phone plan : $27, $35, $40, $45 and $55/month plan (QC)
On going deals:
- Limited time off : Get 15 gigs for only $45/month. Plus, get $50 in savings when you shop online.
- Limited time offer Tab Plus Plans : Promo on $45(6G + Bonus 9GB) and $55/month(15GB + bonus 5GB of data) in QC
- Limited time offer Tab Plus Plans : Promo on $60 (includes 10GB + bonus 10GB of data) in main regions
- Get a $200 visa gift card with Certified Pre-owned iPhone XS Max, XR & XS
- Promo on Bring your own phone plans : $27, $55 and $60/month plan. (main regions)
- For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.
- Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on all prepaid Base plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus per month.
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
Rogers
On going deals:
- Get the new Pixel 6a for only $10/mo for 24 months $0 down OAC and 0% interest
- Exclusive offer: For a limited time, add a Rogers Infinite mobile plan to your home services for just $60/mo and enjoy unlimited data, including 25GB of high-speed shareable data
- Get twice the device storage for no additional cost when you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 or Z Fold4 smart phone with financing and a Rogers Infinite plan.
- Get a 128GB phone from the iPhone 13 family for $0/mo
- Score the ultimate Samsung S22 128GB + Galaxy Buds2 bundle for only $12.17/mo for 24 months with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan with Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 128 GB for $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you trade in an Samsung Galaxy S20 or with $240 down. In-store only.
- Get $10/mo off Rogers Infinite 45GB+ plans for 12 months. Online only.
- Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $20/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years
- Get a Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB for only $5/mo. for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years
- Get iPhone 13 Pro and AirPods Pro bundle for $33/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge
- Student mobile plans starting at just at $45/month in MB, SK & QC and $55/mo in main regions
- Limited time offer on Infinite 20GB plan for $65/month and $45/month for additional lines in QC
- Back-to-school savings – Ignite Internet starting at $54.99
- Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year
- Stay connected anywhere with the new plan for data-only mobile internet. Get 50GB/mo for $120/mo, then pay only $10 for every 10 GB above this plan limit for the first 3 months.
- Promotional data plan for individual plans on $45/mo 6GB plan, $50/mo 10GB plan and $55/mo 15GB plan.(QC)
- Save on your Rogers bill with Cash Back Rewards, with the no annual fee RogersTM Platinum Mastercard®.
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans
Telus
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Get 50GB of high-speed CAN-U.S. data for $105 per mo. (main regions)
- Earn a reward worth $150 when you refer a friend to TELUS. Offer ends August 30, 2022.
On going deals:
- Save up to $873 on iPhone 13 family with Bring-It-Back
- Share your plan’s data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.
- Save $360 on Apple Watch Series 7.
- Get 5GB of data for as low as $45 with a family of four in QC and for $55 in ON
- Get 9x faster upload speeds for only $89/mo. (BC&AB)
- It’s only $10 extra per month to double your data.
- Sign up for Optik TV and Internet 75 today and get a free 55” 4K HDR TV.(BC &AB)
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $44/month.
- Bring your own device and save $10 monthly on 5G+ plans
- Save up to $1,560 on Galaxy S22 series with Bring-It-Back
- Upgrade your pad and get an Amazon Echo Show worth $100, for $0 in main regions
- Save $20/mo. on LivingWell Companion Home
- Get a TCL 30 XE 5G for only $9 per month.
- Enjoy AirPods (2nd generation), a magical connection to your iPhone 13.
- Save $40 on all SmartWear devices
- iPhone 13 + Apple Watch Series 7. More powerful together.
- Get Stream+ for as low as $20 per month on select Unlimited plans
- Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and save more.
- Get one month on us, plus a FREE $400 TELUS prepaid Visa. (BC&AB)
- Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get a bonus 100MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $25 prepaid talk & text plan
Public-Mobile
Noticeable price changes:
On going deals:
- Get 20GB of 4G speed data for just $55/mo with our Student Plan, just in time for school. Plus, earn Public Points valued at $8.25/mo with 3x Points-Back, for a limited time.
- For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 15% of it back in points.
- Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.
- Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.
- Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay
- Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays
- Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.
Chatr
On going deals:
- Sign up for auto-pay and get bonus data!
- Get connected starting from $15/mo.
- Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up.
- Exclusive Quebec offer – Get 5GB of bonus data on plans $35+ on your second anniversary date.
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
Virgin
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now $61/Mo when you bring your own phone + free $100 visa prepaid card
- Back to school value packed plan : 5GB for $35/mo. when you bring your own phone (QC).
- Ace back to school with 3GB bonus data on select prepaid plans from August 24th – 30th. Bonus data valid for 6 months of plan.
- Unlimited internet 25Mbps now for $39/mo. + get a $100 visa prepaid card
- Get a new phone. Plans starting from $27/mo
On going deals:
- Hot offer! Get 25 Mbps for the same promo price as 10 Mbps + Get a $50 Visa* prepaid card with $39/mo and $55/mo. internet plans
- The new Google Pixel 6a plus member benefits. Plus get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One
- Add a line for $10/mo. and make calls and send messages with your Apple Watch SE and leave your phone at home.
- Limited time offer on $45 and $55/mo ($55 includes 15GB + Bonus 5GB of Data) data, talk & text plans.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy A53 for $0 down and pay only $10/mo with Sweet Pay
- 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option.
- Internet + TV from $64/mo. plus get a $50 visa prepaid card
- Get 250MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $22 and $29 plan, & unlimited Canada wide $25 Prepaid plan.
- Get 500MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 Prepaid plans.
- Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Canada wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans.
- GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone.
- Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee.
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get 2 months free
- Get TV starting from $25/mo.
- get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
Freedom Mobile
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Bring your own phone deals : 10GB for $30/mo. and 20GB for $40/mo.
- Save up to $10/mo. for 24 months when you add a new Postpaid line
On going deals:
- Bring your own phone plans – 25GB(20+5GB Bonus) for $50/mo, 30GB(20+10GB Bonus) for $60/mo, 35GB(15+20GB Bonus) for $70/mo and 50GB(35GB+15GB Bonus) (Canada/U.S.) for $75/mo
- Get 1.5GB of data for $19/mo. for 12 months
- Activate an eligible Samsung phone on a $40+/mo. plan and get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4GB Fast LTE Data for $0/mo. for 6 months
- Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online for a Freedom Phone Line
- Get unlimited talk and text starting at $99 per year. New Prepaid activations only.
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
Sasktel
On going deals:
- Get the Smart Data plan free for 3 months when you purchase Apple Watch GPS + Cellular.
- Save $10/mo. for 6 months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Talk, Text + Data or Unlimited plans.
- Upgrade your device and get 15 GB of data for just $85/mo.
- Purchase a Wireless Device Protection Plan and get 3 months free.
- Sign up for maxTV & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Save $200 on Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and GPS + Cellular.
- Get 10% off when you buy 2 or 20% off when you buy 3 or more regular priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers.
- Sign up for new wireless service and save $15/mo. on your wireless plan for 24 months.
- Save $20/mo. off an eligible voice & data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
- Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get 3 months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
Eastlink
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Avail exclusive mobile and student internet offers in-store from 25th-28th August
- Family Share your Unlimited Data and save $1680 over 24 months
On going deals:
- Pre-Order now : Get Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 | Z Flip4 with twice the storage and same price plus up to a $400 trade-in bonus and more
- Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $15/month!
- Bundle home services with Mobile and save $180/ year
- Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $50 credit.
- Get a $50 welcome credit when you sign up for a new mobile data plan online
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device.
- Order your Bundle anytime online get $200 welcome credit
- Get student Fibre Link Internet for only $59.95/month.
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab
- Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink
- Change your mobile data plan anytime for free
- Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans
- Bring Your Own Device and Enjoy Data Plans
- Upgrade to a new Phone Earlier With easyUp
Fizz
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Activate your first Fizz plan using the referral code of a friend and you’ll each get a $25 referral bonus.
On going deals:
- Save up to 60% off selected Preloved phones.
- Mix & match your plans from $61/month.
- A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month
- Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones
- The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan.
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
Shaw
New deals:
- Grab a new Internet plan starting from only $79/mo
- Get a $50 credit with Fibre+ Gig Internet
- Get a $200 credit on Total TV bundles
- Bundles starting from only $99/mo
On going deals:
- Bill credits with : Fibre + Internet, Fibre + Internet & Mobile, and Fibre + Internet & TV
- Save an additional $25/mo when you add our best TV to your Fibre+ Internet and Mobile bundle.
- Order your plan online and save an extra $50
- Get a $25/mo Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE and save hundreds on Mobile when paired with Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet.
- Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.
- If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
7-Eleven Speakout
On going deals:
- Free $25 account bonus & free sim card with purchase of a $100 top up
PC Mobile
On going deals:
- Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
Lucky mobile
On going deals:
- Get talk, text and up to 10GB of data for $40/mo (includes 5GB of bonus data)
- A one-time $10 SIM Card charge applies for new activations.
- Unlimited Canada-Wide & US Calling Plans that include the 5GB of bonus data- 15.5GB with automatic top-up for $50/mo, 20.5GB for $60/mo, 25.5GB for $70/mo. (QC)
- Unlimited Canada-Wide calling plan – 1GB data with automatic top-up for $25/mo and 5GB bonus data included with the 8GB for $35/mo and 10GB for $40/mo plans(QC)
- Get bonus data with Lucky Rewards.
- Get 250MB/mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments.
- Unlimited Canada-Wide & US Calling Plan – 10.5GB with automatic top up for $50/mo, 15.5GB for $60/mo, 20.5GB for $70/mo. (ON, SK)
- Unlimited Canada-wide calling plan – 1GB data with automatic top-up for $25/mo, 3GB for $35/mo, 5GB for $40/mo (ON, SK)
- 750MB with automatic top-up for $15/mo Canada-wide data only plan, 250MB for $15/mo with 100 minutes Canada-wide calling plan (ON, SK).
- You can now buy Lucky Mobile SIM Cards at Dollarama!
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
- 500MB with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC.
