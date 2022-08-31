Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from August 31

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub.

As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Check them out below…

Videotron On going deals: Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone. Pay only $130 per month for two 20 GB All-Inclusive plans and two 10 GB Mobile plans! Unlimited 400 Internet + TV App 5 choices plan, with Vrai and Club illico offered for 6 months: $80/month! The high-performance Unlimited 400 Internet plan, with the most secure Wi-Fi, is $70/month for back-to-school season. Add an Internet plan to your Mobile plans and save $10 per month, per Mobile plan. Enjoy back-to-school to choose the 15 GB for $55/month plan, and get 10 GB bonus data per year in Canada. With the Family discount, save big by bundling Mobile plans with friends or family. Get 100 GB bonus per year along with $15 monthly savings with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB and 50GB plan Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 6GB, 10GB and 15GB Canada plan The new Vrai platform is offered for 6 months when you add it to your Mobile plan via the QUB app. Add the TV App Basic service plan to any Internet plan for only $5 more per month. Give in with a 10 GB plan at $20 per month. Combine it with two All-Inclusive Mobile plans and save more thanks to the multiline discount Access a host of movies, series and youth content with Club illico mobile included in our All-Inclusive Mobile plans Monthly savings on various smart phones Save big when you buy a new phone! It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500 Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines) Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months Browse Videotron cell phones plans

Koodo Noticeable price changes: Get the Galaxy A53 5G for $10/month on Tab Plus. That’s $450 in savings! Get iPhone 11 for $14/month with the Tab. New deals: For a limited time, get select Certified Pre-owned iPhones starting at $1/month with the Tab. Get 10GB Bonus for 12 months with $45/mo Canada-wide calling prepaid plan plus a bonus 500 MB per month when you sign up for automatic top up On going deals: Promo on Bring your own phone plan : $27, $35, $40, $45 and $55/month plan (QC) Limited time off : Get 15 gigs for only $45/month. Plus, get $50 in savings when you shop online. Limited time offer Tab Plus Plans : Promo on $45(6G + Bonus 9GB) and $55/month(15GB + bonus 5GB of data) in QC Limited time offer Tab Plus Plans : Promo on $60 (includes 10GB + bonus 10GB of data) in main regions Promo on Bring your own phone plans : $27, $55 and $60/month plan. (main regions) For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill. Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on all prepaid Base plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus per month. Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time Browse Koodo cell phones plans

Rogers New deals: Get the new Galaxy Watch5 LTE today! Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $10/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years On going deals: Get the new Pixel 6a for only $10/mo for 24 months $0 down OAC and 0% interest Exclusive offer: For a limited time, add a Rogers Infinite mobile plan to your home services for just $60/mo and enjoy unlimited data, including 25GB of high-speed shareable data Get twice the device storage for no additional cost when you pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 or Z Fold4 smart phone with financing and a Rogers Infinite plan. Get a 128GB phone from the iPhone 13 family for $0/mo Score the ultimate Samsung S22 128GB + Galaxy Buds2 bundle for only $12.17/mo for 24 months with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan with Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years. Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 128 GB for $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you trade in an Samsung Galaxy S20 or with $240 down. In-store only. Get $10/mo off Rogers Infinite 45GB+ plans for 12 months. Online only. Get a Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB for only $5/mo. for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years Get iPhone 13 Pro and AirPods Pro bundle for $33/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge Student mobile plans starting at just at $45/month in MB, SK & QC and $55/mo in main regions Limited time offer on Infinite 20GB plan for $65/month and $45/month for additional lines in QC Back-to-school savings – Ignite Internet starting at $54.99 Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year Stay connected anywhere with the new plan for data-only mobile internet. Get 50GB/mo for $120/mo, then pay only $10 for every 10 GB above this plan limit for the first 3 months. Promotional data plan for individual plans on $45/mo 6GB plan, $50/mo 10GB plan and $55/mo 15GB plan.(QC) Save on your Rogers bill with Cash Back Rewards, with the no annual fee RogersTM Platinum Mastercard Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans Browse Rogers cell phones plans

Public-Mobile Noticeable price changes: Great deals on certified pre-owned iPhone 8, 11, XR, XS and Samsung Galaxy S10 New deals: For a limited time, get a $30 bill credit when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned phone. Activate today and get an additional 2GB of data every month for free for 12 months on plans $25/mo+, exclusively online. Plus, earn up to $14.25/mo in Public Points value with 3x Points-Back, for a limited time. On going deals: For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 15% of it back in points. Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points. Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online. Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone. Browse Public-Mobile cell phones plans

Chatr New deals: 500MB bonus + 3GB bonus data/month for 6 months with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans Exclusive Quebec offer – Get 5GB of bonus data on plans $35+ (excluding the $45/mo plan) as of your second anniversary date. Get 10GB bonus data/month for 12 months. New activations on the 5GB $45/mo plan until September 8. On going deals: Sign up for auto-pay and get bonus data! Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up. 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan Browse Chatr cell phones plans

Virgin Noticeable price changes: Get Certified Pre-loved : iPhone 12, 12 mini, 13, 11, 11 Pro and 11 pro max. Awesome TCL phones and member benefits starting from $13/mo. with Sweet Pay Get iPhone 11 for 14.12 for 24 months with Sweet Pay Google Pixel 6 Pro 128 GB is now available New deals: Hot offer! Get 25 Mbps for the same promo price as 10 Mbps + Get a $100 Visa prepaid card with $39/mo plan. Get $100 Visa Prepaid card with $50/mo and $53/mo internet plans Internet + TV from $64/mo. plus get a $100 visa prepaid card On going deals: Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now $61/Mo when you bring your own phone + free $100 visa prepaid card Back to school value packed plan : 5GB for $35/mo. when you bring your own phone (QC). Unlimited internet 25Mbps now for $39/mo. + get a $100 visa prepaid card Get a new phone. Plans starting from $27/mo The new Google Pixel 6a plus member benefits. Plus get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One Add a line for $10/mo. and make calls and send messages with your Apple Watch SE and leave your phone at home. Limited time offer on $45 and $55/mo ($55 includes 15GB + Bonus 5GB of Data) data, talk & text plans. Get the Samsung Galaxy A53 for $0 down and pay only $10/mo with Sweet Pay 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option. Get 250MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $22 and $29 plan, & unlimited Canada wide $25 Prepaid plan. Get 500MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 Prepaid plans. Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Canada wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans. GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone. Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee. Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party. Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get 2 months free Get TV starting from $25/mo. get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one. Browse Virgin cell phones plans

Freedom Mobile Noticeable price changes: Back to school offer on Samsung Galaxy, S21 FE 5G Back to school offer on iPhone 12 and 13 Google Pixel 6a is now available New deals: Get 25GB of extra data on Prepaid plans starting at $19/mo. for 12 months On going deals: Bring your own phone deals : 10GB for $30/mo. and 20GB for $40/mo. Save up to $10/mo. for 24 months when you add a new Postpaid line Bring your own phone plans – 25GB(20+5GB Bonus) for $50/mo, 30GB(20+10GB Bonus) for $60/mo, 35GB(15+20GB Bonus) for $70/mo and 50GB(35GB+15GB Bonus) (Canada/U.S.) for $75/mo Activate an eligible Samsung phone on a $40+/mo. plan and get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4GB Fast LTE Data for $0/mo. for 6 months Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online for a Freedom Phone Line Get unlimited talk and text starting at $99 per year. New Prepaid activations only. Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year Browse Freedom Mobile cell phones plans

Sasktel New deals: Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 or Galaxy Z Flip4 by October 3 and get a trade-in bonus of up to $900 On going deals: Get the Smart Data plan free for 3 months when you purchase Apple Watch GPS + Cellular. Save $10/mo. for 6 months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Talk, Text + Data or Unlimited plans. Upgrade your device and get 15 GB of data for just $85/mo. Purchase a Wireless Device Protection Plan and get 3 months free. Sign up for maxTV & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months Save $200 on Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and GPS + Cellular. Get 10% off when you buy 2 or 20% off when you buy 3 or more regular priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers. Sign up for new wireless service and save $15/mo. on your wireless plan for 24 months. Save $20/mo. off an eligible voice & data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price! Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV. Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time. Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device. Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get 3 months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch. Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus Bring your Google Pixel and save $600 Browse Sasktel cell phones plans

Eastlink Noticeable price changes: iPhone 11, 12, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are on sale Samsung Galaxy S22, A53 5G, S20 FE 5G, S22+, S21 FE 5G, Z Flip 3 5G, Z Fold3 5G and S22 Ultra are on sale. Motorola Moto G Power 64 GB is now available On going deals: Family Share your Unlimited Data and save $1680 over 24 months Pre-Order now : Get Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 | Z Flip4 with twice the storage and same price plus up to a $400 trade-in bonus and more Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $15/month! Bundle home services with Mobile and save $180/ year Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $50 credit. Get a $50 welcome credit when you sign up for a new mobile data plan online Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device. Order your Bundle anytime online get $200 welcome credit Get student Fibre Link Internet for only $59.95/month. Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink Change your mobile data plan anytime for free Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans Bring Your Own Device and Enjoy Data Plans Upgrade to a new Phone Earlier With easyUp Browse Eastlink cell phones plans

Fizz Noticeable price changes: TCL Flip 8GB is now available Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G 128GB available for 39.54/month for 24 months On going deals: Activate your first Fizz plan using the referral code of a friend and you’ll each get a $25 referral bonus. Save up to 60% off selected Preloved phones. Mix & match your plans from $61/month. A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan. Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month. Browse Fizz cell phones plans

Shaw New deals: Get a $200 credit when you add Total TV to Fibre+ Internet On going deals: Grab a new Internet plan starting from only $79/mo Get a $50 credit with Fibre+ Gig Internet Bundles starting from only $99/mo Bill credits with : Fibre + Internet, Fibre + Internet & Mobile, and Fibre + Internet & TV Save an additional $25/mo when you add our best TV to your Fibre+ Internet and Mobile bundle. Order your plan online and save an extra $50 Get a $25/mo Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE and save hundreds on Mobile when paired with Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet. Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile. If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo. Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days Browse Shaw cell phones plans

7-Eleven Speakout New deals: $25 off + free SIM Card with the purchase of a phone and a $50 top up $25 off Sky Elite phone with a $50 top up plus Free SIM. Browse 7-Eleven Speakout cell phones plans

PC Mobile On going deals: Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data. Browse PC Mobile cell phones plans