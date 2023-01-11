Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Jan. 11

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals , plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

TekSavvy Says Industry Minister ‘Must Block’ Rogers-Shaw Merger TekSavvy today said that Industry, Science and Technology Minister François-Philippe Champagne "must block" Rogers’ proposed $26 billion takeover of Shaw Communications. The independent internet service provider (ISP) especially took issue with Rogers offering "special" wholesale rates to Vidéotron for access to its networks — rates not offered to anyone else. This revelation came from Rogers...

Competition Bureau Adds ‘Legal Error’ Claims to Rogers-Shaw Merger Appeal The Competition Bureau is expanding its appeal of the Competition Tribunal's ruling against its petition to block Rogers’ proposed $26 billion takeover of Shaw Communications, tacking on two claims of "legal error" — reports The Globe and Mail. After the Tribunal released its summary decision in favour of the Rogers-Shaw merger on December 29, the Bureau filed...