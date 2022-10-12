Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Oct. 12

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

SaskTel Launches 5G Network in Moose Jaw Image via City of Moose Jaw/Andy Hamilton Photography SaskTel announced on Tuesday it has started its 5G network rollout in the City of Moose Jaw, with the majority of the latter to have access by the end of March 2023. “I’m extremely pleased with the tremendous progress SaskTel has made since first launching their 5G […]

Zoomer Wireless Loses U.S. Roaming, No Alternatives Being Offered Zoomer Wireless is run by Cityfone, with the latter a subsidiary of Rogers and running on the telecom’s LTE network. Back in May, customers were alerted their U.S. roaming access would end, due to AT&T and T-Mobile shutting down their 3G/HSPA networks on July 1, 2022. Fast forward to the fall, ahead of the season […]