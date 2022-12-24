Koodo, Fido, Virgin Boxing Day Sale 2022: $50/40GB Plan

The advertised early Boxing Day plan of 2022 from Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus is a $50/month plan with 40GB of data, but only for 15 months.
This plan is regularly $65 per month but there are $15/month credits for 15 months. So the deal isn’t forever and customers will need to find the next best deal in just over a year.
Compare this to Black Friday, when we saw flanker brands offer a $45/month plan with 50GB of data with 24 months of bill credits. Koodo, Virgin and Fido also tossed in a free iPhone 11.
Koodo is offering an iPhone 13 Pro in 256GB or 512GB for the same price ($39/month Tab charge).
It’s unclear if new unadvertised Boxing Day plans may pop up at dealers on December 26, but for now, what we’re seeing is this $50/40GB plan.
Telus-owned prepaid brand Public Mobile is offering up a $50/50GB plan, but only in Quebec.
