7-Eleven Speakout Wireless Promo Offers $25 Top Up Bonus

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Speakout wireless promo

If you’re a prepaid wireless customer with 7-Eleven SpeakOut, a promotion recently launched to offer an account bonus for top ups.

7-Eleven SpeakOut is a mobile virtual network operator that runs on the Rogers wireless network. The bonus says with the purchase of $100 top up, $25 will be credited to you for free.

The prepaid wireless service has a 365-day expiry on top-ups and all plans include voicemail, caller ID, call waiting, free incoming text messages. Plans start from $25 with 1GB data and $0.35/minute for voice calls, $0.20 for text messages sent in Canada and $0.60 for message sent to the U.S. and international.

The fine print says, “$100 top up must be activated to your SpeakOut Wireless account by May 2, 2023, 11:59 pm PT to receive the $25 account bonus. Promotion dates 3/1/23 – 5/02/23. Cannot be combined with any other promotional offer.”

SpeakOut wireless is available across Canada but not in Quebec, Yukon, Northwest Territories or Nunavut.

