Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max Gets the Fastest Download Speeds in Canada, Says Ookla

Seattle-based Ookla has once again crowned Telus “Canada’s Fastest Mobile Network” based on the latest data from its popular Speedtest, which is available on the web and via a mobile app, based on Q3 2022 data. Ookla also shared which devices saw the fastest download speeds in Canada.

According to the Speedtest data for Q3 2022, Telus provided median wireless download speeds of 76.03 Mbps, followed by Bell and Rogers at 73.30 Mbps and 59.86 Mbps respectively.

Looking only at tests taken on a 5G connection, Bell had the fastest median download among national providers in Canada during Q3 2022 at 144.73 Mbps, followed by Telus at 136.29 Mbps and Rogers well behind at 97.55 Mbps.

In terms of the median upload speed for mobile national providers in Canada, Rogers had the fastest upload speed at 9.19 Mbps, with Telus at second with 7.56 Mbps and Bell coming in at third with 7.00 Mbps media speeds.

Ookla’s mobile multi-server latency results for the same period showed that among national providers, Rogers registered the lowest median multi-server latency in Canada at 43 ms.

“In measuring the consistency of each national operator’s performance, we found that Rogers had the highest Consistency in Canada during Q3 2022, with 79.9% of results showing at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps minimum upload speed,” said Ookla.

The Fastest Devices in Canada: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Ookla says there was “no statistical winner during Q3 2022” when it came to analysis of the fastest phones. Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro led median download speeds at 181.66 and 172.99 Mbps, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ was in third place at 123.60 Mbps.

“We examined combined performance by major cell phone manufacturers and found that devices from Apple had the fastest median download speed in Canada during Q3 2022 at 64.82 Mbps,” said Ookla.

Rogers Leads Fixed Broadbands Speeds in Q3

When it came to fixed broadband speeds, Rogers topped median download speeds at 223.89 Mbps, followed by Shaw at 206.05 Mbps, Bell Canada at 157.05 Mbps and Telus at 133.98 Mbps.

In terms of regions, British Columbia showed the fastest median mobile download speed in Canada during Q3 2022 at 69.48 Mbps. Northwest Territories had the slowest median download speed during the same period.