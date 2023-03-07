Bell and Rogers Offering $60/15GB Promo Plan, Overages at $20/1GB

Bell and Rogers are offering up a promo plan right now at $60 per month with 15GB of non-shareable data.

Data speeds for these limited-time promo plans are at up to 150 Mbps on 4G LTE. Both plans include unlimited nationwide calling and SMS/MMS within Canada.

Bell says data overages are billed at $20/1GB for up to 8GB, and after that it’s $0.02/MB, or $20.48 for 1GB of overages (1024 MB). Rogers is charging $20/1GB for overages as well.

The Bell plan normally is at $60/5GB, but currently, there’s a 10GB data bonus for 15GB total. Rogers says their $60/15GB plan normally costs $65 per month. Both are only available for new activations and upgrades only.

These overages are not as expensive as what Virgin Plus customers are paying at a whopping $153.60 for 1GB of data overages if they choose to accept them.