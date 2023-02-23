Best 5G Network in Canada? Rogers, Telus, Bell Compared by OpenSignal Again

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Opensignal on Thursday published its latest 5G Experience and Mobile Network Experience Reports for Canada, comparing 5G and overall wireless services offered by Bell, Telus, and Rogers based on data collected between October 1 and December 29, 2022.

The independent analytics company found the three national telecom operators tied for both 5G Reach and 5G Availability in its “Coverage” category. According to Opensignal’s report, Bell has the fastest 5G download speeds in Canada.

Image: Opensignal Limited

“Bell users have the fastest average 5G Download Speed in Canada — 14.8% faster than second-placed Telus and 21.5% faster than last-placed Rogers,” said Opensignal. This time last year, Telus offered statistically the same download speeds as Bell on its 5G network.

Rogers took the crown for fastest upload speeds on a 5G network, with a score of 29.9Mbps, while Telus topped both of its rivals for 5G Video Experience.

Bell also won Opensignal’s Download Speed Experience award across all generations of wireless technology for the second time in a row, with the organization noting that “Bell users continue to observe the fastest overall download speeds in Canada.”

Image: Opensignal Limited

Rogers and Telus tied for the Upload Speed Experience award across all generations of wireless service, while the former won the Video Experience award and the latter was the outright winner of awards for Voice App Experience and Core Consistent Quality.

For more information, check out Opensignal’s full 5G Experience and Mobile Network Experience Reports for Canada.

Other articles in the category: Bell

What’s New on Crave: March 2023

Bell Media has released its list of new titles coming to its Crave streaming service for March 2023. Highlights include season two of HBO crime drama ‘Perry Mason’ and also the season three premiere of Power Book II: Ghost on Starz. The anticipated fourth season of HBO’s ‘Succession’ also is set to debut. Check out […]
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Virgin Plus Outages Affecting Some Customers in Ontario

According to Bell’s flanker brand, Virgin Plus, “adverse” weather conditions in southwest Ontario are causing service outages for some customers. “Some Virgin Plus Members in the southwest region of Ontario may be experiencing a service interruption due to adverse weather conditions. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Thank you for your […]
Gary Ng
5 hours ago

Here are Big Telecom’s Web of Brands in Canada, Explains TekSavvy [PIC]

Independent internet service provider TekSavvy recently started a Facebook ad campaign showcasing “big telecoms web of brands” in Canada, showing how Rogers, Telus, Bell and Videotron own numerous smaller companies. “Who REALLY owns your provider? It might surprise you,” says TekSavvy, noting it is “one of the last independent ISPs.” “We fight to keep Canada’s […]
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago