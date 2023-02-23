Best 5G Network in Canada? Rogers, Telus, Bell Compared by OpenSignal Again

Opensignal on Thursday published its latest 5G Experience and Mobile Network Experience Reports for Canada, comparing 5G and overall wireless services offered by Bell, Telus, and Rogers based on data collected between October 1 and December 29, 2022.

The independent analytics company found the three national telecom operators tied for both 5G Reach and 5G Availability in its “Coverage” category. According to Opensignal’s report, Bell has the fastest 5G download speeds in Canada.

“Bell users have the fastest average 5G Download Speed in Canada — 14.8% faster than second-placed Telus and 21.5% faster than last-placed Rogers,” said Opensignal. This time last year, Telus offered statistically the same download speeds as Bell on its 5G network.

Rogers took the crown for fastest upload speeds on a 5G network, with a score of 29.9Mbps, while Telus topped both of its rivals for 5G Video Experience.

Bell also won Opensignal’s Download Speed Experience award across all generations of wireless technology for the second time in a row, with the organization noting that “Bell users continue to observe the fastest overall download speeds in Canada.”

Rogers and Telus tied for the Upload Speed Experience award across all generations of wireless service, while the former won the Video Experience award and the latter was the outright winner of awards for Voice App Experience and Core Consistent Quality.

For more information, check out Opensignal’s full 5G Experience and Mobile Network Experience Reports for Canada.