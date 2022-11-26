Fido Offering $25/15GB Black Friday Plan in Quebec with $100 Gift Card

Rogers-owned Fido is offering a new Black Friday plan only in Quebec, available from Best Buy.

According to RFD users, the Best Buy locations in Rosemarie and Vaudreuil are offering up a $25 plan with 15GB data for bring your own phone customers. This plan is actually the $45/15GB plan in Quebec with $20 credit for 24 months.

“Was at Best Buy in Rosemere Quebec trying to get one of those $30 20GB plan [bring your own phone] for my [girlfriend] and we’ve got offered this crazy plan,” said RFD user ‘Stochey’.

On top of the discounted plan for Black Friday, sign ups also get a $100 Best Buy gift card, plus a waived $50 activation fee (refunded on your second or third bill).

Right now, Fido, along with Koodo and Virgin Plus are offering up a $30/20GB plan, along with $45/50GB as well for bring your own device customers.

It’s unknown when this exact promo will end but RFD users are saying this $25/15GB deal for Quebec will end on Cyber Monday. Let us know if you’re able to nab this promo plan at your local Best Buy in Quebec.