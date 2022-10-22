Fido Offering $25/8GB, $30/10GB, $35/20GB Promo Plans at Select Locations

Image via RFD user ‘calico0520’

If you’re cellphone plan hunting this weekend, you may want to check out your local Fido store. Some locations are offering up some promotional plans for bring your own phone customers.

According to a picture shared by RFD user ‘calico0520’, it details a “limited time offer” with the following plans:

$25/8GB (normally $55)

$30/10GB (normally $60)

$35/20GB (normally $65)

These plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international text, along with 1,000 long distance minutes.

RFD user ‘calico0520’ jumped on the $25/8GB plan, that was available from the Coquitlam Centre Fido store in B.C. and also had their activation fee waived (there’s a credit back on your second or third bill). According to the store, these promo plans are only available for new activations and the discounts shown above are only good for 12 months (you’ll save $360 in total versus regular pricing at the moment).

With Black Friday coming next month, more wireless plan deals are likely on the way. For bring your own phone customers, you can easily jump to the next best plan and some of these look pretty decent, compared to regular pricing on Fido’s website right now.

Let us know if your local Fido store is offering these discounted plans—you may want to give them a call before showing up.