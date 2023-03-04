Fido, Virgin Plus, Koodo Now All Offering $55/10GB Plans

Earlier today Fido added a promo code for new online activations to nab a $50/20GB plan, but the Rogers sub-brand also made another change to match rivals Koodo and Virgin Plus.

Fido has now bumped up its $55 plan to now have 10GB of data (was 8GB), joining plan changes made earlier this week by Virgin Plus and Koodo for the bring your own device plan.

This plan includes unlimited nationwide calling and international SMS/MMS.

An equivalent 10GB plan from Shaw’s Freedom Mobile costs $35 per month, albeit with limited network coverage. Freedom Mobile earlier this week bumped up data for select unlimited plans.