Here are Big Telecom’s Web of Brands in Canada, Explains TekSavvy [PIC]

Independent internet service provider TekSavvy recently started a Facebook ad campaign showcasing “big telecoms web of brands” in Canada, showing how Rogers, Telus, Bell and Videotron own numerous smaller companies.

“Who REALLY owns your provider? It might surprise you,” says TekSavvy, noting it is “one of the last independent ISPs.”

“We fight to keep Canada’s internet open and affordable. More competition is a good thing for everyone but the big guys,” explains the post.

According to TekSavvy, “competition is dying fast. This past year alone—five ISPs sold out to Big Telecom, while Rogers and Shaw seek federal approval for their $26 billion merger.”

The graphic shows the following brands owned by Rogers, Telus, Bell and Videotron…

Rogers

Fido

Chatr

Seaside

Ruralwave

Cable Cable

Source Cable

Cityfone

Shaw (if the merger is approved)

Simply Connect

Telus

Koodo

Public Mobile

Velocity Networks

Altima Telecom

Mascon

ABC Communications

Start.ca

RhiCom

Bell

Bell MTS

Virgin Plus

Lucky Mobile

Telebec

Cablevision

EBOX

Ontera

Distributel

Acanac

Axia

Northwestel

PC Mobile

Primus

Videotron (Subsidiary of Quebecor)

Fizz

VMedia

Freedom Mobile (if Rogers-Shaw merger approved)

Nothing to see here folks. If the Rogers-Shaw merger is approved, prices are supposed to go down as competition will increase, we’re all told by these companies.

The post concludes by saying, “Minister Champagne and the CRTC must act now. End Big Telecom’s fibre monopoly. Stop anticompetitive rate-fixing. Or we’ll all soon be trapped in Big Telecom’s web.”