Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Nov. 16

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals , plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Bell, Virgin Plus Black Friday Deals 2022 Now Available Black Friday deals keep coming earlier and earlier, and savings from Bell and its flanker brand Virgin Plus are now available, offering a variety of discounts on smartphones, plans and more. “The Bell Black Friday Event is on,” says the telecom. “Get on Canada’s best 5G network and get our lowest prices of the season […]

Public Mobile, Chatr, Lucky Mobile Offering Up to 12GB Data Bonuses The prepaid brands from Rogers, Telus and Bell are offering up data bonuses right now, for a limited time. Telus-owned Public Mobile says a 12GB bonus for the next 12 months is available for activations on plans priced $40 per month or higher. You need to use the code ‘12MONTHS12GB’ to get the free bonus […]