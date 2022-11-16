Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Nov. 16

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Check them out below…
Bell
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Bring your own phone or buy a new one and get a credit for the Connection Service Fee.
On going deals:
- Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 40, and 40 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and Ultimate 45, 60 & 100 in main regions.
- Online only: bring your own phone and save $10/month for 12 months.
- Student Offer : Get 15GB data for 45/mo with proof of enrollment in QC
- Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans
- Keep your business and all of its devices connected with plans starting at $10/mo.
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.
- limited time offer – Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Trade in your old device and save. Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
- Get Crave Mobile for 24 months
- Various phone accessories on sale
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
Fido
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Online only: $5/mo off for 15 months! ON
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: now 70% off!
On going deals:
- Save 50% per month for 12 months on unlimited Fido Home Internet when you pair with a mobile plan. That’s up to $540 in savings! ON
- Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.
- TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account.
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
Videotron
New deals:
- With a TV or TV App plan, you can enjoy all Vrai and Club illico content as much as you want for 12 months.
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.
- Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.
- Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories.
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months with a Videotron Mobile plan.
On going deals:
- Combine a Mobile plan to an Internet service and save $120 per year. During the November Blackout Sales, it’s time to get more for less.
- Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone.
- Monthly savings on various smart phones
- Save big when you buy a new phone! It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Koodo
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Get 15GB for $45/mo in QC and 20GB for only $55/mo + rollover data in other regions.
On going deals:
- For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.
- Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on all prepaid Base plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus per month.
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
Rogers
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Student mobile plans starting at just $55/mo!
- Get 5GB of data for only $50/mo. PLUS get a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE on us for 24 months!
- Save $170 when you buy a Rogers Infinite plan online!
- Get 65GB to share for just $55/mo per line in QC, 100GB to share for just $65/mo per line in MB & SK, 100GB to share for just $75/mo per line AB, BC & ON
- This holiday season, get 6GB of non-shared data at speeds up to 150Mbps for only $45/mo in QC and get 15GB of non-shared data at speeds up to 150Mbps for only $60/mo in other regions.
On going deals:
- Get 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost every year (up to $75 value).
- Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year
- Stay connected anywhere with the new plan for data-only mobile internet. Get 50GB/mo for $120/mo, then pay only $10 for every 10 GB above this plan limit for the first 3 months.
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans
Telus
New deals:
- Get a bonus 100 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $25 prepaid talk & text plan plus receive a $5 credit each month for 6 months.
- Get a bonus 500 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans.
- Shop Google Pixel 7 series and save up to $1,103. Get an exclusive bill credit of $150 by trading in your existing device when you shop online plus, save up to $953 with Bring-It-Back (ON).
- Get the best look for your device with a Samsung Leather Cover when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.
- Save up to $1,490 on the Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (512GB) with Bring-it-Back and upgrade your memory for the lowest price.
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations.
- Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
- Get a $10 monthly bill credit for 24 months when you add another line with any unlimited data plan.
- Save up to 40% on your favourite accessories.
- Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max + Apple Watch Series 8 and share your phone’s unlimited data with your watch for only $10 extra per month.
- Bring your own device and save $10 monthly for 15 months on an Unlimited 5G+ plan.
- Save $100 when you shop Mobility online with a $50 bill credit and a $50 connection fee waiver.
- Get a $50 bill credit when you refer a friend to TELUS.
On going deals:
- Save $180 on LivingWell Companion Go
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.
- It’s only $10 extra per month to double your data.
- Get Stream+ for as low as $20 per month on select Unlimited plans
- Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and save more.
- Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Public-Mobile
New deals:
- For a limited time, get an additional 12GB of data every month for free for 12 months on plans $40/month or more
On going deals:
- For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 15% of it back in points.
- Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.
- Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.
- Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay
- Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays
- Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.
Chatr
On going deals:
- Limited time only : Get 10GB bonus data/month for 12 months plus 2GB with Autopay on $70, $60, $50 & $40 Talk, Text & Data plans.
- Exclusive Quebec offer – Get 5GB of bonus data on plan $35 as of your second anniversary date.
- Get 2GB bonus data with Autopay on $35/mo and 500MB bonus data with Autopay on $30/mo & $25/mo talk, text & data plans
- Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up.
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
Virgin
New deals:
- Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options.
- Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).
- Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now $59/mo when you bring your own phone + a $50 Visa prepaid card (QC).
- Get 5 GB for $35/mo when you bring your own phone. (QC)
- Get a new phone. Plans starting from $20/mo.
- Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.
- Save up to 70% on select Samsung phones over 24 months vs full device price with Sweet Pay™.
- Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).
- Get 50% off on eligible Unlimited Internet plans, based on a monthly credit for 12 months (ON).
- Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $30, $40, $45, $55 & $75 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (ON, SK).
- Get 20 GB for $50/mo. after a credit of $5/mo. for 15 months, when you bring your own phone (ON, SK).
- Purchase the Motorola Edge 2022 on Sweet Pay™ and receive a pair of Motorola Verve Buds 120 True Wireless Headset.
On going deals:
- Get $50 Visa Prepaid card with $39/mo, $40/mo, $50/mo, $53/mo & $70/mo internet plans in QC
- The new Google Pixel 6a plus member benefits. Plus get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One
- 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option.
- GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone.
- Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee.
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get 2 months free
- get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
Freedom Mobile
On going deals:
- Bring your own phone plans – 25GB(20+5GB Bonus) for $45/mo, 30GB(20+10GB Bonus) for $55/mo, 35GB(15+20GB Bonus) for $65/mo and 50GB(35GB+15GB Bonus) (Canada/U.S.) for $75/mo
- Bring your own phone deals : 10GB for $35/mo. and 20GB for $40/mo.
- Get 1.5GB of data for $19/mo. for 12 months
- Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online for a Freedom Phone Line
- Get unlimited talk and text starting at $99 per year. New Prepaid activations only.
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
Sasktel
On going deals:
- Get 10% off when you buy 1, 15% off when you buy 2, or 25% off when you buy 3 or more regular priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers.
- Sign up for new wireless service or upgrade your device and save $10/month for 24 months when you select a new totalSHARE or VIP 35 unlimited plan.
- Save $20/mo. off a totalSHARE Nationwide, totalSHARE Canada & U.S., or VIP 35 plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
- Purchase a Wireless Device Protection Plan and get 3 months free.
- Sign up for maxTV & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Save $200 on Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and GPS + Cellular.
- Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel to SaskTel and activate it on a voice & data plan and get a $25/mo. bill credit for 2 years—that’s $600 in savings.
Eastlink
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- Unlimited Family Share Plans. Save up to $2160
- Get 12 GB of Rollover Data for $55/month
- Save up to $27.50/month per line versus the competition with Eastlink’s Unlimited Data plans.
- Get a $100 welcome credit when you order Internet online
On going deals:
- Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $10/month!
- Buy a new Mobile plan online and get a $100 welcome credit
- Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit.
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device.
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab
- Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink
- Change your mobile data plan anytime for free
- Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans
- Bring Your Own Device and Enjoy Data Plans
Fizz
Noticeable price changes:
On going deals:
- Activate your first Mobile or Home Internet plan before November 30, inclusively, using a friend’s referral code and you’ll both earn a $50 referral bonus instead of the usual $25
- A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month
- Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones
- The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan.
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
Shaw
New deals:
- You can save an additional $25/mo when you add our best TV to your Fibre+ Internet and Mobile bundle.
On going deals:
- Bill credits with : Fibre + Internet and Fibre + Internet & TV
- Order your plan online and save an extra $50
- Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.
- If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
7-Eleven Speakout
On going deals:
- $50 off & $25 account bonus with the purchase of a phone and a $100 top up
- $50 off Sky Elite Phone with a $100 Top Up plus $25 Account Bonus.
PC Mobile
On going deals:
- Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
Lucky mobile
New deals:
- Special Offer : Get 10GB/mo of bonus data for 12 months with select plans
On going deals:
- Unlimited Québec-Wide Calling Plan (New 4G Plans)
- Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!
- Unlimited Canada-wide calling plan (New 4G Plans) – (ON, SK)
- Get talk, text and up to 8GB of data for $35/mo (includes 5GB bonus data) QC for 12 months
- A one-time $10 SIM Card charge applies for new activations.
- Get bonus data with Lucky Rewards.
- Get 250MB/mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments.
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
