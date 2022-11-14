Public Mobile, Chatr, Lucky Mobile Offering Up to 12GB Data Bonuses

The prepaid brands from Rogers, Telus and Bell are offering up data bonuses right now, for a limited time.

Telus-owned Public Mobile says a 12GB bonus for the next 12 months is available for activations on plans priced $40 per month or higher. You need to use the code ‘12MONTHS12GB’ to get the free bonus data. There’s a $40/5GB plan right now so the bonus data works out to $40/17GB for 12 months only at 4G speeds.

Rogers-owned Chatr is offering up a 10GB bonus for 12 months only, along with 1 month of credit. This applies to plans priced at $40 and higher. So this can result in a $40/15GB plan for 12 months, with data at 3G speeds.

Bell-owned Lucky Mobile has a ‘flash sale’ offering 10GB bonus data for 12 months (like Chatr) for activations on a $40 plan or higher. This sale ends today but your SIM card must be activated by December 12, 2022.

It seems Rogers and Bell are responding to the recent Public Mobile promo plan that offered $40/15GB, but the latter’s latest bonus data takes it to 17GB, but only for 12 months.